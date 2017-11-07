Sam Bradford Reportedly Undergoes Arthroscopic Surgery on Knee Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford reportedly underwent arthroscopic left knee surgery Tuesday as the team continues to debate whether to place him on injured reserve.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, the procedure, performed by Dr. James Andrews, "removed several loose particles from Bradford's knee, cleaned up some ragged cartilage and smoothed out a bone spur."

However, there are reportedly no concerns about structural damage. That was also the case in September when Andrews examined Bradford and found that he was nursing a bone bruise rather than ligament damage following a pair of ACL tears in 2013 and 2014, per NFL.com's Tom Pelissero.

After starting 15 games a season ago, the 2010 No. 1 overall pick opened the season as Minnesota's starter and lit up the New Orleans Saints with 346 yards and three scores through the air in a convincing 29-19 Week 1 win.

Bradford was held out of the Vikings' next three games with the sore knee, but he returned to action in Week 5 versus the Chicago Bears.

That start was ultimately cut short, though, as Bradford noticeably limped through the first half before he was pulled in favor of Case Keenum—who will continue to slot in under center in Week 10, according to Mortensen.

Mortensen added that Teddy Bridgewater (knee) is scheduled to be activated to the 53-man roster after missing the past season-and-a-half, while the Vikings are "discussing" if they want to send Bradford to injured reserve because of his persistent knee pain.