Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be Available

The right pickup on the fantasy football waiver wire now can mean the difference between a deep run and missing a shot at a league championship outright.

Some could argue this is true each week. Those who grabbed Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt while he was hot probably had strong seasons, provided their initial drafts, trades, lineup decisions and other weeks on the wire went well.

But that's the point, right? The wire is but one aspect of the full season. A big add this time of year to top off a good performance to date or fill a gap makes all the difference.

This week, it's all about backs and wideouts. Let's take a look.

Week 10 Waiver-Wire Targets

C.J. Beathard, QB, SF (3 percent owned)

Josh McCown, QB, NYJ (34 percent owned)

Case Keenum, QB, MIN (10 percent owned)

Corey Clement, RB, PHI (1 percent owned)

Damien Williams, RB, MIA (33 percent owned)

Rex Burkhead, RB, NE (8 percent owned)

Terrance Williams, WR, DAL (10 percent owned)

Marquise Goodwin, WR, SF (12 percent owned)

Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR (9 percent owned)

Robert Woods, WR, LAR (33 percent owned)

Marqise Lee, WR, JAX (37 percent owned)

Deonte Thompson, WR, BUF (4 percent owned)

Charles Clay, TE, BUF (13 percent owned)

Trey Burton, TE, PHI (7 percent owned)

Benjamin Watson, TE, BAL (17 percent owned)

Until the Minnesota Vikings signal otherwise, it's safe for owners to keep rolling with quarterback Case Keenum.

Keenum is a solid streaming option for those in need of another option at the position. He's only thrown more than one touchdown in a game twice this year, but four trips to double digits overall and outbursts of 18.52 and 28.56 points speak to how potent he can be in the right situation.

And according to Chris Mortensen, the Vikings aren't going to yank Keenum from under center after activating Teddy Bridgewater:

Why would they? The Vikings are 6-2 and rolling, and they wouldn't be the first team to ruin a potential run into the playoffs by making a change at the most important position of all.

Keenum isn't a high-end starter by any means, but he's a nice option this week for the flexibility he provides owners.

Rex Burkhead of the New England Patriots always felt like a guy the team would turn to later in the season while he's fresh.

Case in point, Burkhead caught seven passes out of the backfield in his last game while rushing it four times, totaling a season-high snap count of 26, per Rotoworld. It doesn't sound like much, but that is both a doubling of his snaps the week prior and significant headway in the league's most unpredictable backfield.

Even the team made a point to celebrate the outburst:

Owners should be excited to see where Burkhead goes from here. He's the most talented player in the New England backfield and finally healthy, so he should continue to play a key role the rest of the way.

Given the versatility, Burkhead is a matchup-free play each week who will clearly see significant attention when on the field. He's the perfect add at the perfect time for owners ready to make a push.

Robert Woods, WR, LAR (33 percent owned)

Options abound at wideout right now, making a difficult position to sift through all the deeper.

Yet it's getting hard to ignore almost any weapon for the playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams given the way Jared Goff and the offense continues to perform.

Robert Woods is one of the biggest winners of the team's resurgence so far, and it's clear he has the ability to take owners along for the ride based on his huge play last week:

To be fair, Woods has only hit double-digit production twice this year. But he's been a reliable usage candidate each week out, hitting six or more targets in five of his past six outings. He obviously won't score two touchdowns each time out like he did in Week 9, but the usage is there.

Owners who need depth at the position or simply want another option while making lineup decisions can feel comfortable that Woods' usage isn't going anywhere, and another 19-point outburst isn't out of the question.

Charles Clay, TE, BUF (13 percent owned)

At tight end, a high-upside gamble is sometimes the best option.

That'd be Charles Clay of the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, a guy heading into a matchup against a struggling New Orleans Saints defense.

Owners are well aware of the damage Clay can do each time out, though he's been on the shelf recently with an injury. Over the five games he has played, Clay has received six or more targets in three and scored nine or more points twice.

Funnily enough, Clay should find a more open field upon his return after the Bills traded for Kelvin Benjamin, a guy defenses will need to account for as opposed to focusing strictly on Clay.

Back to TE1 status as soon as he returns, it's best owners scoop up Clay and hope he has the answer for what has been the most erratic position all season.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.