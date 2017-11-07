Leonard Fournette Apologizes for Missing Team Photo, Says He'll Be 'On Time'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette tweeted an apology for missing team activities, which led to his suspension for last Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fournette, 22, was suspended for a violation of team rules that included missing a team picture day Oct. 24. Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reported Fournette was in Louisiana the day of the photo.

