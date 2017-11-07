Leonard Fournette Apologizes for Missing Team Photo, Says He'll Be 'On Time'November 7, 2017
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette tweeted an apology for missing team activities, which led to his suspension for last Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
7⃣ Leonard Fournette @_fournette
Want to apologize to everyone for last week and make sure our stadium is pack this weekend and yes I️ will be there on time.... 😂😂😂😂😂😂2017-11-7 23:54:26
7⃣ Leonard Fournette @_fournette
Man one of the best and most difficult lessons you can learn in life is that no one owes you anything and you owe yourself everything.......2017-11-8 00:00:53
Fournette, 22, was suspended for a violation of team rules that included missing a team picture day Oct. 24. Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reported Fournette was in Louisiana the day of the photo.
