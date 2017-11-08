Identifying Chicago Bears' Franchise Cornerstones for 2018 and BeyondNovember 8, 2017
Identifying Chicago Bears' Franchise Cornerstones for 2018 and Beyond
The Chicago Bears are a team on the rise, primarily because of smart drafting and those young players starting to grow into their own as potential franchise players.
Given the extent of the rebuild, it's not too hard to see which guys the front office pegged as these players, starting right at the top with rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
But adding in unexpected big performers and one huge free-agent win to the equation shows general manager Ryan Pace and the front office have done a solid job of nailing down a high-upside core to fashion the rest of the roster around.
Below, let's look at said core, which the team will lean on and build around well into 2018 and beyond.
Adam Shaheen
Adam Shaheen has yet to do much yet in large part because of a clogged depth chart.
That will only last so long.
With Zach Miller on the shelf thanks to an injury, the second-round rookie should expect to see more looks in the coming weeks. At 6'5" and 270 pounds, Shaheen looks the part of a big-bodied target with sure hands who can help along any quarterback.
But the Bears don't just have any quarterback. They have a rookie under center Shaheen can develop with for years, perhaps forming a strong tandem capable of carrying the offense.
That has to be the hope, at least, and it puts Shaheen on the list.
Eddie Goldman
Look at what a healthy campaign can do for a player.
The middle of the line wasn't as important as the edge of it this past offseason, but it would have made plenty of sense if the Bears had addressed it in the draft after only getting six games from Eddie Goldman in 2016.
Goldman has played all eight so far in 2017 and made a huge impact, clogging lanes and sometimes applying pressure.
Robert Zeglinski of the Rock River Times put it best: "Eddie Goldman should be a Pro Bowler this season at any rate. More national attention would do wonders for Bears here."
Only 23 years old, Goldman is a big part of the plan moving forward, especially if he can keep developing at this pace while staying on the field.
Eddie Jackson
Goldman's outburst this year classifies as unexpected, as does the budding strong play from rookie safety Eddie Jackson.
The other notable defensive Eddie fell on draft day thanks to injury concerns. Otherwise, he looked the part of a rangy safety with impressive instincts who had a knack for being around the football.
It sounds cliche, but those aren't traits found in safeties often these days as passing games continue to evolve. The Alabama product made good on the description in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers in a 17-3 win, scoring two touchdowns off turnovers.
Jackson isn't a guarantee to pan out by any means for a few different reasons. But he's a big part of the plan moving forward as he plays a premium slot not easily drafted. If he keeps up at this pace and remains a starter, he'll go down as one of the biggest steals of the draft.
Tarik Cohen
Speaking of steals, one could easily classify rookie Tarik Cohen as one.
The North Carolina A&T product put on a show to start the season, proving Pace's plan of drafting sheer talent as opposed to worrying about the level of competition is a good idea.
Cohen, a threat to score on any play, has impacted the offense in a positive manner by running for 4.2 yards per carry and leading the team in targets through the air.
Granted, Cohen's usage hasn't always been perfect. But his skill set is superb and built to last in the modern NFL. It's a niche role as a complement to Jordan Howard, but a mightily important one moving forward as the running game looks to massage Trubisky's transition to the pros and eventual pursuit of the playoffs.
Leonard Floyd
Surprise, right?
Leonard Floyd isn't leading the league in numbers or anything, but the No. 9 pick in the 2016 NFL draft has 12 sacks over 20 career games so far. Seven of those came during an injury-shortened rookie campaign, and one could argue Floyd has only become a better all-around player since after adding muscle to his frame.
"He has been blessed with a lot of gifts, but he's been able to showcase those gifts in a lot bigger way this year because his body and his mind are ready to go," Bears linebackers coach Brandon Staley said, according to Chris Emma of CBS Chicago. "For any young player, that's so crucial in their development—how much are they willing to give to improve."
This second-year leap from Floyd is exactly what the Bears needed to see, and he has quietly become one of the better edge defenders in the NFL already. He's a franchise cornerstone, and he'd be the highest defender on the list were it not for the next guy.
Akiem Hicks
Akiem Hicks is the other guy.
There might not be a better 3-4 end in the NFL right now. Hicks is a monster playing beyond even the big extension the front office gave him earlier this year.
Hicks isn't just a fun, dominant player to watch—he's perhaps the best example of the Bears doing a great job of adding outside talent in years. Hicks came over in 2015 after playing for two different teams and isn't set to leave anytime soon after playing the best ball of his career in coordinator Vic Fangio's scheme.
Considering he's only 27 years old, the Bears have two of the most important defensive cornerstone pieces in their scheme locked down and already playing at a high level.
With Hicks and Floyd, it's hard to see where the ceiling might be as the front office continues to pepper the depth chart around them with talent.
Jordan Howard
Few players are more important to Chicago's future than Jordan Howard.
Howard, a fifth-round pick from 2016, is on pace for back-to-back seasons of 1,000 yards and is the fastest player in Bears history to hit the 100-yard mark in 10 games, needing just 23 games to hit the mark compared to 28 for a guy named Walter Payton.
Though the offensive line isn't paving the way for him as well as a year ago, Howard continues to be an effective runner who can dominate game flow.
We don't need to dive into just how important he is to the locker room after his gutsy performance on a hurt shoulder in a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this year—including the game-winning run in overtime.
The position might not be so important anymore or last as long, but Howard is the perfect back to pace an offense around while a potential franchise passer learns the ropes.
Mitchell Trubisky
So far, so good for the most important potential franchise cornerstone of all for these Bears.
We can't know which faction within the Bears wanted to wait on Trubisky in favor of Mike Glennon this year and which wanted to get him on the field right away. Most would agree the decision to yank the veteran and get Trubisky in there came a few weeks too late.
Regardless, the man Pace targeted from the start of the draft process but kept to himself, then traded up to get on a draft day, has performed up to expectations. The transition to the pros isn't easy on a rookie (though Deshaun Watson would suggest otherwise) and Trubisky has handled the pressure in stride.
Despite a miserable wideout corps and a shuffling of names along the offensive line thanks to injuries, Trubisky has looked poised. The big arm and pocket-escaping athleticism are still there and transitioning well to the pro game, too.
One can't help but get excited to see what Trubisky can do as the Bears add pieces around him.
All contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise specified. Stats courtesy of NFL.com.