Identifying Chicago Bears' Franchise Cornerstones for 2018 and Beyond

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are a team on the rise, primarily because of smart drafting and those young players starting to grow into their own as potential franchise players.

Given the extent of the rebuild, it's not too hard to see which guys the front office pegged as these players, starting right at the top with rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

But adding in unexpected big performers and one huge free-agent win to the equation shows general manager Ryan Pace and the front office have done a solid job of nailing down a high-upside core to fashion the rest of the roster around.

Below, let's look at said core, which the team will lean on and build around well into 2018 and beyond.