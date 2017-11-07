Mike Evans' 1-Game Suspension Upheld After Losing Appeal; Out vs. Jets

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

NFL appeals officer James Trash upheld the league's one-game suspension for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Evans will now officially miss Tampa Bay's Week 10 clash with the New York Jets.

The 24-year-old was initially suspended without pay Monday after he blindsided New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore—who was jawing with Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston—with a hit during the third quarter of Sunday's 30-10 loss at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

"During the third quarter, after a play had ended, you struck an unsuspecting opponent in the back, knocking him to the ground," NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote to Evans on Monday, per NFL.com's Marc Sessler. "Your conduct clearly did not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional."

Evans penned an apology Tuesday.

"I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during Sunday's game," he wrote, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman. "I saw my quarterback getting shoved and I let my emotions get the better of me. My response was not appropriate and not a true indication of who I am as a player and a person. I take pride in playing the game the right way and I realize it was unprofessional and hurt my team."



With Evans out, the onus will be on DeSean Jackson, slot man Adam Humphries, rookie Chris Godwin and tight end Cameron Brate to take on a bigger load as the Buccaneers attempt to snap their five-game losing streak against the Jets' 19th-ranked pass defense.