Giannis Antetokounmpo Signs New Contract with Nike; Will Get Signature Shoe

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will remain part of the Nike family after re-signing with the apparel giant on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo announced his new deal with Nike on Twitter:

Per ESPN's Nick DePaula and Darren Rovell, Antetokounmpo's deal includes his own signature shoe with the earliest release date for the "Giannis 1" coming during the fall of 2019.



DePaula and Rovell noted Antetokounmpo's original four-year contract with Nike expired on Oct. 1, and he received "aggressive pitches" from Adidas and China-based company Li-Ning before he agreed to stay with Nike.

A first-round pick by the Bucks in 2013, Antetokounmpo has developed into one of the NBA's best players and an early leader for MVP this season. The 22-year-old leads the league with 31 points per game and is averaging a career-high 9.9 rebounds per game.

As a result of his excellence on the court, Antetokounmpo has become one of the NBA's most bankable young stars. In addition to his new shoe deal, he had the league's ninth-best selling jersey during the 2016-17 season after being named to his first All-Star team.