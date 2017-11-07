Kurt Angle Wrestles in 1st WWE Live Event in 11 Years

THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

Raw general manager Kurt Angle wrestled at WWE's live event Tuesday in Birmingham, England.

It's Angle's second match back since coming back to WWE. He joined Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins in a victory over Braun Strowman, Kane, The Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in his return to the ring in October.

According to the Internet Wrestling Database, Angle's last WWE match outside of a pay-per-view was the Aug. 8, 2006, taping for ECW. The 1996 Olympic gold medalist wrestled Sabu to a no contest at the taping.

Angle's appearance in Birmingham adds to what has been an eventful overseas tour for WWE. Triple H filled in for Roman Reigns and joined The Shield for one night only. The Raw Tag Team Championships changed hands Monday night on Raw. WWE also let the cat out of the bag and announced (spoiler alert) AJ Styles beat Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship on SmackDown Live.

Tuesday night is an opportunity for Angle to get in a little more work before captaining Team Raw at Survivor Series.

Angle will want to be at the top of his game when he and the rest of the Raw team face Team SmackDown Live. His job could be on the line should Raw's flagship show fall short in the five-on-five Survivor Series-style elimination match.