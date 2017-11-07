Derek Carr Appears to Respond to Miko Grimes' Claim Raiders OL Caused Injury

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tweeted Tuesday what may have been a response to Miko Grimes' claim that the Raiders' offensive line purposely allowed him to get injured in Week 4.

Carr tweeted and highlighted the following proverb:

Earlier in the day, Grimes said on The Breakfast Club radio show Oakland's offensive line essentially set Carr up to get injured after a locker-room disagreement regarding kneeling during the national anthem, per Revolt TV:

Carr suffered the injury in a loss to the Denver Broncos and missed one game before returning to action in Week 6.

Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn also responded to Grimes' comments earlier in the day:

Grimes is a former radio personality as well as the wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes. She is well known for speaking her mind about the NFL.

In the interview, Grimes said Carr told Oakland's all-black offensive line that it had to stand for the anthem prior to a Week 3 loss to the Washington Redskins, although ESPN's Dianna Russini was given a differing account.

Per Russini, a source said, "Derek Carr never told his team to stand, sit, or kneel. He told them I respect your choice."

On the heels of being named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2016, Carr has had an up-and-down campaign in 2017 thus far.

While he is completing a career-high 65.2 percent of his passes for 1,954 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions, the Raiders are just 4-5.

Oakland has a bye in Week 10 before returning to face the New England Patriots in Week 11 in Mexico City.