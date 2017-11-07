    Dwight Howard Fined $25k for Obscene Gesture Toward Fan During Timberwolves Game

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2017

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 5: Dwight Howard #12 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts to a play during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 5, 2017 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Sherman/Getty Images

    Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard received a $25,000 fine from the NBA for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan in Charlotte's 112-94 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, the NBA announced.

    In October, the league fined Phoenix Suns rookie Josh Jackson $35,000 for a similar offense. Jackson was guilty of using inappropriate language toward a fan in addition to making an obscene gesture.  

    Howard's outburst came during what is an otherwise productive first season with the Hornets. He's averaging 14.6 points, 13.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

    According to NBA.com, Charlotte has a plus-9.7 net rating with Howard on the court, compared to a minus-14.2 net rating when he's on the bench.

    The Hornets were 14th in defensive rating (106.1) in 2016-17 and have climbed to 11th (101.8) this year, per NBA.com, so Howard has certainly played a role.

    Sunday's defeat was Charlotte's second in a row and the team's second game in a four-game road trip. The Hornets will play the New York Knicks on Tuesday night and head home following their Friday matchup with the Boston Celtics.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Gobert: 76ers Are 'Overprotecting' Embiid

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Winners and Losers from Bucks-Suns Trade

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Fultz Went on Twitter to Prove He Was Still Right-Handed

      Ryan Nagelhout
      via UPROXX
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Dwight Howard Still Feeling Pain from Foot Sprain

      charlotteobserver
      via charlotteobserver