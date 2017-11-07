Dwight Howard Fined $25k for Obscene Gesture Toward Fan During Timberwolves Game

David Sherman/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard received a $25,000 fine from the NBA for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan in Charlotte's 112-94 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, the NBA announced.

In October, the league fined Phoenix Suns rookie Josh Jackson $35,000 for a similar offense. Jackson was guilty of using inappropriate language toward a fan in addition to making an obscene gesture.

Howard's outburst came during what is an otherwise productive first season with the Hornets. He's averaging 14.6 points, 13.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

According to NBA.com, Charlotte has a plus-9.7 net rating with Howard on the court, compared to a minus-14.2 net rating when he's on the bench.

The Hornets were 14th in defensive rating (106.1) in 2016-17 and have climbed to 11th (101.8) this year, per NBA.com, so Howard has certainly played a role.

Sunday's defeat was Charlotte's second in a row and the team's second game in a four-game road trip. The Hornets will play the New York Knicks on Tuesday night and head home following their Friday matchup with the Boston Celtics.