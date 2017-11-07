Brett Favre Funding Drug to Treat Concussions; More NFL Figures Backing Research

Michael Cohen/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is helping to fund research by pharmaceutical company Prevacus into a drug that would potentially combat concussions on the cellular level.

According to Jenny Vrentas of SI.com, "The drug, intended to be administered nasally within minutes after diagnosis of a brain injury, is a neurosteroid designed to work by stimulating three different gene promoters in brain cells that turn on cellular survival mechanisms to reduce swelling, inflammation, oxidative stress and cell death (all examples of trauma at the cellular level that are linked to both short- and long-term neurological impairment)."

Favre helped to recruit former NFL quarterbacks Kurt Warner and Matt Hasselbeck, former head coach Steve Mariucci and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. to Prevacus’s sports advisory board, per Vrentas.

"Bad news is building, so something has to be done, and it needs to be done quickly," Favre said. "If we come up with a drug that will treat concussions, maybe guys get back on the field more quickly, but more importantly maybe we don't have these conversations about present players 20 years down the road, like Tony Dorsett, and Junior Seau, and on and on."

While the drug has been tested on rats and shown "promising results," it has yet to go through clinical studies on human.

But the idea that concussions could be treated pharmaceutically is an exciting development in the study of and prevention of head trauma and CTE. As Vrentas reported, Favre isn't alone in supporting that pharmaceutical research, with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman on the board of Oxeia, "another pharmaceutical company working on a synthetic molecule targeting the metabolic dysfunction in brain cells after concussion."

Certainly, head trauma is one of the biggest issues facing the future of football and the NFL. A study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association in July (h/t Joe Ward, Josh Williams and Sam Manchester of the New York Times) revealed that 110 out of 111 examined brains of deceased NFL players had CTE.

And the long-term effects of the degenerative brain disorder remains on the mind of players like Favre, who suffered a concussion or concussions in their careers.

"Playing 20 years and not missing a game in 19 of those is a great thing, but I can’t believe that it's going to do anything good for my long-term health" he told Vrentas. "And there's not a day goes by—of course, the news that I hear periodically doesn’t help—but there's not a day that goes by that I don’t wonder..."