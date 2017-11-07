    Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Invited to 1-on-1 Meeting with Roger Goodell

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2017

    SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 01: Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter of their NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The NFL has reportedly extended an invitation to free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick for a one-on-one meeting with commissioner Roger Goodell

    Per ESPN's Jim TrotterTroy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, texted Kaepernick on Oct. 31 with the invitation, and the league is waiting for a response from the former San Francisco 49ers star. 

    Trotter noted Vincent's text message offer came after he updated Kaepernick on the meeting between players and owners regarding social issues.

    Kaepernick was expected to receive an invite to participate in that Oct. 31 meeting between NFL players and owners.

    The 30-year-old is in the midst of litigation against the NFL in which he is alleging owners were in collusion to not sign him. Goodell and five team owners will be deposed in the case, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

    Kaepernick began the movement of protesting during the national anthem. The six-year NFL veteran first started the protest by sitting on the bench in the preseason before moving to taking a knee when the anthem was playing. 

    After the 2016 season, Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers and has remained unsigned by NFL teams. 

     

