Real Madrid Transfer News: Agent Discusses Jann-Fiete Arp's Exit Rumours

The agent of Hamburg starlet Jann-Fiete Arp has told reporters the forward will be the one making decisions regarding his future, amid rumours Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea are all interested in the Bundesliga sensation.

Speaking to MoPo (h/t Goal's Nino Duit), representative Jurgen Milewski said the youngster isn't bothered by the ongoing speculation, saying: “All those rumours don’t bother Fiete. Just let him play, and in the end Fiete decides on his own what he wants and what he does not."

The 17-year-old is the flavour of the month in Germany, becoming the first player born in the new millennium to find the net, per DW Sports:

Arp is no one-hit-wonder, however―the teenager has long been regarded as a major talent, with an excellent scoring record throughout his youth career. That has continued this season, with a remarkable seven goals in three Under-19 matches.

The striker, frequently likened to Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, has dominated the competition in his age group. He stole the show at the Under-17 European Championships with several great performances, including this one against Bosnia & Herzegovina:

His current contract runs out in 2019, and HSV have made it clear they want to renew at all costs, but Arp is taking things slow for now.

Scouts have been raving about the forward and his complete skill set, but it's his vision and ability to be in the right place at the right time that stand out the most. He found his way on to this year's Guardian Next Generation list, and Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe also took a look at the rising star:

“An alert, heads-up player, Arp's first-time passes and clever flicks can make the difference—particularly against those who opt to reduce space between the lines and defend deep. Many big strikers suffer from tunnel vision, rendering them capable only of playing the way they face, but Arp's aware of what's going on around him at all times."

Real have emphasised youth the last few years, opting to spend on talented players and either develop them in Madrid or send them out on loan. The days of the Galacticos appear over―instead, Los Blancos have invested in the likes of Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos, Jesus Vallejo and Martin Odegaard.

Arp would fit nicely in that list and solve a major issue at the same time. Following the departures of Alvaro Morata and Mariano Diaz, Real are short on strikers, and Karim Benzema―the usual starter―has disappointed this season.

While Arp is still very young, Real have shown a wilingness to trust even their youngest talents recently. Achraf Hakimi is just 19 years old, but manager Zinedine Zidane didn't hesitate to put him into the starting XI when Dani Carvajal was sidelined.

Los Blancos will undoubtedly keep an eye on his contract situation and development in the coming months, but if Arp continues in this vein, he may well be moving on to bigger things before long.