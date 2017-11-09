    Fantasy Football Week 10: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2017

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 5: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles waits for the snap against Zaire Anderson #50 of the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field on November 5, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The weekly trade value chart is back, and with trade deadlines in fantasy football approaching, it's more important than ever that you get top value in any deals you make.

    As always, any player not listed here has a trade value of one. May the fantasy points be with you!

                

    Trade Value: 11

    Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

    1. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams 

    2. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    The only players who have been in Todd Gurley's class this season from a value perspective are Leonard Fournette and Ezekiel Elliott (whose legal situation makes it impossible to value him this highly). Gurley has earned his spot with his consistent dominance and his unexpected impact in the passing game.

    Fournette's two-game absence because of an injury and a suspension doesn't change his value at all. When he plays, he's averaging 19.2 points per game, a close second to Gurley. He also hasn't scored fewer than 12 fantasy points in a game this season.

    After three weeks without Fournette in the lineup—the Jacksonville Jaguars had a bye in Week 8—fantasy players will be thrilled to have the rookie back in the fold down the stretch.

                   

    Trade Value: 10

    FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 29: Melvin Gordon #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 29, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mad
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    3. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    4. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    Le'Veon Bell and Melvin Gordon haven't been quite as explosive as Gurley, Fournette or Elliott, but they have been just below them in overall value and production. They have also separated themselves from the next pack of players at the position and in fantasy overall, earning a tier to themselves.

                        

    Trade Value: 9

    ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs holds off Byron Jones #31 of the Dallas Cowboys on a carry in the second half of a football game at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    5. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    6. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears

    7. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    8. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills

    9. Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers

    10. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans

    11. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints

    12. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

    Is Kareem Hunt coming back down to earth? In his past two games, he's rushed for just 83 yards on 31 carries, a measly 2.6 yards per pop. He hasn't rushed for over 100 yards since Week 5 and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3.

    During the first three weeks of the season, Hunt was averaging 29.2 fantasy points per game. In the past six weeks, that number has dropped to 9.8 points per contest. That doesn't mean Hunt isn't still incredibly valuable—his steady drip of yardage means the past two weeks likely represent the floor of his production—but it does mean the Kansas City Chief shouldn't be valued quite as highly as the top four running backs.

                     

    Trade Value: 8

    HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans catches a pass against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Indianapolis Colts beat the Houston Texans 20-14. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    13. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

    14. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

    15. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

    16. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

    17. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    18. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    19. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    20. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

    21. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots

    22. Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders

    23. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    24. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    DeAndre Hopkins' value inevitably takes a small hit with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson done for the season, mainly because he was good and Tom Savage, uh, is not. It's promising that Hopkins posted six receptions for 86 yards and a score in Savage's first game at quarterback, but it also came against a pretty porous Indianapolis Colts secondary.

    Expect Hopkins to remain in the WR1 conversation, but don't be surprised if his value diminishes at least a little bit.

    At some point, maybe the Atlanta Falcons will remember that a huge part of their success last year was their running game (fifth in the NFL). In 2016, the Falcons ran the ball 26.3 times per game. This year, they are 14th in rushing yards per contest. That subtle change has meant Devonta Freeman hasn't cracked double-digit fantasy points in standard-scoring leagues for the past four games.

    It's a concerning trend. And if the Falcons don't reinvigorate their running game, Freeman's fantasy value will continue to sit outside of the highest tiers, where he's traditionally resided. 

    Only his upside and past production has kept Freeman in the top 25 players on this list.

                            

    Trade Value: 7

    GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 06: Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers makes a catch while being guarded by Nevin Lawson #24 of the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on November 6, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Ge
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    25. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers

    26. Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots

    27. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    28. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

    29. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

    30. Alex Smith, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

    31. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

    32. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was knocked out of action early in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings. Since that injury, Jordy Nelson has 10 catches for 98 yards and no scores in roughly 11 quarters with Brett Hundley under center.

    With Rodgers in the lineup, Nelson had 20 receptions for 240 yards and six touchdowns in roughly 17 quarters.

    Suffice to say that Nelson's value is in danger of falling off a cliff. His past ability and upside are stabilizing his value, but if you aren't a believer in Hundley, your chances of selling high on Nelson are running out.

                      

    Trade Value: 6

    HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Indianapolis Colts beat the Houston Texans 20-14. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    33. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

    34. Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    35. Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    36. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington

    37. Adrian Peterson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

    38. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    39. Jay Ajayi, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    40. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

    41. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins

    42. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions

    43. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    It's hard to imagine a player more infuriating for fantasy players than T.Y. Hilton this season.

    When he's good, he's ridiculously good. In Weeks 3, 5 and 9, he combined to total 68.5 fantasy points in standard-scoring leagues, which by itself would rank him No. 22 among wide receivers. But in his six other games, Hilton has totaled just 17.7 points, which is fewer than Robert Woods scored in Week 9.

    Here's another way of putting it: In Hilton's three breakout games, he produced 80.3 percent of his total fantasy value this season. That level of variance can be devastating on a week-to-week basis and puts pressure on owners to play the matchups perfectly or risk getting miniscule production at their wideout or flex position.

    Players like Hilton can win weeks for fantasy players. But more consistent players win fantasy championships, which is why he isn't as valuable as his total point production might suggest.

                       

    Trade Value: 5

    GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 06: D.J. Hayden #31 of the Detroit Lions tackles Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on November 6, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    44. Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    45. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Buffalo Bills

    46. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    47. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders

    48.  Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    49. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans

    50. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

    51. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

    52. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

    53. Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington

    While Nelson's production has taken a hit in Rodgers' absence, Davante Adams has come through the transition to Hundley less affected. With Hundley under center, Adams has caught 14 passes for 119 yards and a score. It isn't elite production, but it's certainly better than what Nelson has managed.

    Nelson is still arguably the more talented player and has the better fantasy resume, so he still maintains more value. But Hundley appears to have some rapport with Adams, and it wouldn't be surprising if he finished the season as the team's top producer out wide.

    Your chances of buying low on Doug Baldwin, meanwhile, may have expired. In standard-scoring leagues, he has 15 or more fantasy points in two of his past three games. Baldwin had a slow start to the season, but the Seattle Seahawks generally ramp things up in November and December. Expect Baldwin to be a strong producer down the stretch.

                         

    Trade Value: 4

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 22: Evan Engram #88 of the New York Giants scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Ge
    Abbie Parr/Getty Images

    54. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

    55. DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans

    56. Duke Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns

    57. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    58. C.J. Anderson, RB, Denver Broncos

    59. Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    60. Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks

    61. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

    The New York Giants are terrible, but rookie tight end Evan Engram has been great. In the past there games, he's registered 15 catches for 212 yards and three scores. He could finish the season as a top-five fantasy tight end, a superb showing for a rookie. 

    And given New York's woes in general, don't be surprised if quarterback Eli Manning keeps targeting Engram. A silver lining in New York's disaster of a season—and a player you absolutely should at least inquire about in any trade talks if you need an upgrade at tight end, especially in keeper leagues.

                     

    Trade Value: 3

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 02: Wide receiver Robby Anderson #11 of the New York Jets runs the ball against cornerback Tre'Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills during the first half of the game at MetLife Stadium on November 2, 2017 in East Rutherfo
    Abbie Parr/Getty Images

    62. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

    63. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions

    64. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    65. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    66. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos

    67. Pierre Garcon, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    68. Devin Funchess, WR, Carolina Panthers

    69. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    70. Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets

    71. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

    72. Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    73. LeGarrette Blount, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    74. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    75. Javorius Allen, RB, Baltimore Ravens

    76. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders

    77. Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions

    78. Jared Goff, QB, St. Louis Rams

    79. Jordan Reed, TE, Washington

    80. Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST

    Robby Anderson is quietly producing at a WR2 level, notching 17 receptions for 263 yards and three touchdowns the past three weeks. In standard leagues, that's translated to a cool 11.1 fantasy points per contest.

    This is a guy you might be able to pick up off of waivers or simply as a free agent. 

    Anderson is in his second year, so his production feels more like the next step in his development rather than an anomalous run of productivity. This isn't a fluke. And there are others who believe as much:

    Nab Anderson. He has serious upward mobility going forward.

                        

    Trade Value: 2

    ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys fights his way past Kansas City Chiefs defenders in the fourth quarter of a football game at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Image
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    81. Charles Clay, TE, Buffalo Bills

    82. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos

    83. DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    84. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    85. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears

    86. Matt Forte, RB, New York Jets

    87. Bilal Powell, RB, New York Jets

    88. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Detroit Lions

    89. Dion Lewis, RB, New England Patriots

    90. Latavius Murray, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    91. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Cleveland Browns

    92. Orleans Darkwa, RB, New York Giants

    93. Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

    94. Paul Richardson, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    95. Jermaine Kearse, WR, New York Jets

    96. Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins

    97. Ted Ginn Jr., WR, New Orleans Saints

    98. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

    99. Alfred Morris, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    100. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    At the time of publication, Elliott's future had yet to be determined and he was still operating under a stay of his suspension. Given the looming six-game punishment he faces, which he may be forced to serve this year, his value remains in limbo.

    If you are in a keeper league and out of the playoff picture, you can probably get him for cheap. Other than that, it's probably best to stay away while the drama resolves itself in the courts.

    Alfred Morris' fantasy value is basically in purgatory while Elliott's situation is resolved as well.

