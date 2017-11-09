Fantasy Football Week 10: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The weekly trade value chart is back, and with trade deadlines in fantasy football approaching, it's more important than ever that you get top value in any deals you make.

As always, any player not listed here has a trade value of one. May the fantasy points be with you!

Trade Value: 11

1. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

2. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

The only players who have been in Todd Gurley's class this season from a value perspective are Leonard Fournette and Ezekiel Elliott (whose legal situation makes it impossible to value him this highly). Gurley has earned his spot with his consistent dominance and his unexpected impact in the passing game.

Fournette's two-game absence because of an injury and a suspension doesn't change his value at all. When he plays, he's averaging 19.2 points per game, a close second to Gurley. He also hasn't scored fewer than 12 fantasy points in a game this season.

After three weeks without Fournette in the lineup—the Jacksonville Jaguars had a bye in Week 8—fantasy players will be thrilled to have the rookie back in the fold down the stretch.

Trade Value: 10

3. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

4. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Le'Veon Bell and Melvin Gordon haven't been quite as explosive as Gurley, Fournette or Elliott, but they have been just below them in overall value and production. They have also separated themselves from the next pack of players at the position and in fantasy overall, earning a tier to themselves.

Trade Value: 9

5. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

6. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears

7. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

8. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills

9. Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers

10. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans

11. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints

12. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Is Kareem Hunt coming back down to earth? In his past two games, he's rushed for just 83 yards on 31 carries, a measly 2.6 yards per pop. He hasn't rushed for over 100 yards since Week 5 and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3.

During the first three weeks of the season, Hunt was averaging 29.2 fantasy points per game. In the past six weeks, that number has dropped to 9.8 points per contest. That doesn't mean Hunt isn't still incredibly valuable—his steady drip of yardage means the past two weeks likely represent the floor of his production—but it does mean the Kansas City Chief shouldn't be valued quite as highly as the top four running backs.

Trade Value: 8

13. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

14. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

15. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

16. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

17. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

18. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

19. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

20. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

21. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots

22. Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders

23. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

24. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

DeAndre Hopkins' value inevitably takes a small hit with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson done for the season, mainly because he was good and Tom Savage, uh, is not. It's promising that Hopkins posted six receptions for 86 yards and a score in Savage's first game at quarterback, but it also came against a pretty porous Indianapolis Colts secondary.

Expect Hopkins to remain in the WR1 conversation, but don't be surprised if his value diminishes at least a little bit.

At some point, maybe the Atlanta Falcons will remember that a huge part of their success last year was their running game (fifth in the NFL). In 2016, the Falcons ran the ball 26.3 times per game. This year, they are 14th in rushing yards per contest. That subtle change has meant Devonta Freeman hasn't cracked double-digit fantasy points in standard-scoring leagues for the past four games.

It's a concerning trend. And if the Falcons don't reinvigorate their running game, Freeman's fantasy value will continue to sit outside of the highest tiers, where he's traditionally resided.

Only his upside and past production has kept Freeman in the top 25 players on this list.

Trade Value: 7

25. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers

26. Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots

27. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys

28. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

29. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

30. Alex Smith, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

31. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

32. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was knocked out of action early in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings. Since that injury, Jordy Nelson has 10 catches for 98 yards and no scores in roughly 11 quarters with Brett Hundley under center.

With Rodgers in the lineup, Nelson had 20 receptions for 240 yards and six touchdowns in roughly 17 quarters.

Suffice to say that Nelson's value is in danger of falling off a cliff. His past ability and upside are stabilizing his value, but if you aren't a believer in Hundley, your chances of selling high on Nelson are running out.

Trade Value: 6

33. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

34. Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

35. Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

36. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington

37. Adrian Peterson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

38. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Minnesota Vikings

39. Jay Ajayi, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

40. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

41. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins

42. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions

43. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

It's hard to imagine a player more infuriating for fantasy players than T.Y. Hilton this season.

When he's good, he's ridiculously good. In Weeks 3, 5 and 9, he combined to total 68.5 fantasy points in standard-scoring leagues, which by itself would rank him No. 22 among wide receivers. But in his six other games, Hilton has totaled just 17.7 points, which is fewer than Robert Woods scored in Week 9.

Here's another way of putting it: In Hilton's three breakout games, he produced 80.3 percent of his total fantasy value this season. That level of variance can be devastating on a week-to-week basis and puts pressure on owners to play the matchups perfectly or risk getting miniscule production at their wideout or flex position.

Players like Hilton can win weeks for fantasy players. But more consistent players win fantasy championships, which is why he isn't as valuable as his total point production might suggest.

Trade Value: 5

44. Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

45. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Buffalo Bills

46. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

47. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders

48. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

49. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans

50. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

51. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

52. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

53. Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington

While Nelson's production has taken a hit in Rodgers' absence, Davante Adams has come through the transition to Hundley less affected. With Hundley under center, Adams has caught 14 passes for 119 yards and a score. It isn't elite production, but it's certainly better than what Nelson has managed.

Nelson is still arguably the more talented player and has the better fantasy resume, so he still maintains more value. But Hundley appears to have some rapport with Adams, and it wouldn't be surprising if he finished the season as the team's top producer out wide.

Your chances of buying low on Doug Baldwin, meanwhile, may have expired. In standard-scoring leagues, he has 15 or more fantasy points in two of his past three games. Baldwin had a slow start to the season, but the Seattle Seahawks generally ramp things up in November and December. Expect Baldwin to be a strong producer down the stretch.

Trade Value: 4

54. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

55. DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans

56. Duke Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns

57. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

58. C.J. Anderson, RB, Denver Broncos

59. Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts

60. Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks

61. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

The New York Giants are terrible, but rookie tight end Evan Engram has been great. In the past there games, he's registered 15 catches for 212 yards and three scores. He could finish the season as a top-five fantasy tight end, a superb showing for a rookie.

And given New York's woes in general, don't be surprised if quarterback Eli Manning keeps targeting Engram. A silver lining in New York's disaster of a season—and a player you absolutely should at least inquire about in any trade talks if you need an upgrade at tight end, especially in keeper leagues.

Trade Value: 3

62. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

63. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions

64. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

65. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

66. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos

67. Pierre Garcon, WR, San Francisco 49ers

68. Devin Funchess, WR, Carolina Panthers

69. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

70. Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets

71. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

72. Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams

73. LeGarrette Blount, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

74. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

75. Javorius Allen, RB, Baltimore Ravens

76. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders

77. Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions

78. Jared Goff, QB, St. Louis Rams



79. Jordan Reed, TE, Washington

80. Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST

Robby Anderson is quietly producing at a WR2 level, notching 17 receptions for 263 yards and three touchdowns the past three weeks. In standard leagues, that's translated to a cool 11.1 fantasy points per contest.

This is a guy you might be able to pick up off of waivers or simply as a free agent.

Anderson is in his second year, so his production feels more like the next step in his development rather than an anomalous run of productivity. This isn't a fluke. And there are others who believe as much:

Nab Anderson. He has serious upward mobility going forward.

Trade Value: 2

81. Charles Clay, TE, Buffalo Bills

82. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos

83. DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

84. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

85. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears

86. Matt Forte, RB, New York Jets

87. Bilal Powell, RB, New York Jets

88. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Detroit Lions

89. Dion Lewis, RB, New England Patriots

90. Latavius Murray, RB, Minnesota Vikings

91. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Cleveland Browns

92. Orleans Darkwa, RB, New York Giants

93. Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

94. Paul Richardson, WR, Seattle Seahawks

95. Jermaine Kearse, WR, New York Jets

96. Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins

97. Ted Ginn Jr., WR, New Orleans Saints

98. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

99. Alfred Morris, RB, Dallas Cowboys

100. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

At the time of publication, Elliott's future had yet to be determined and he was still operating under a stay of his suspension. Given the looming six-game punishment he faces, which he may be forced to serve this year, his value remains in limbo.

If you are in a keeper league and out of the playoff picture, you can probably get him for cheap. Other than that, it's probably best to stay away while the drama resolves itself in the courts.

Alfred Morris' fantasy value is basically in purgatory while Elliott's situation is resolved as well.