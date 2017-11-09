Fantasy Football Week 10: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

Fantasy Football Week 10: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 PlayersNovember 9, 2017
The weekly trade value chart is back, and with trade deadlines in fantasy football approaching, it's more important than ever that you get top value in any deals you make.
As always, any player not listed here has a trade value of one. May the fantasy points be with you!
Trade Value: 11
1. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
2. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
The only players who have been in Todd Gurley's class this season from a value perspective are Leonard Fournette and Ezekiel Elliott (whose legal situation makes it impossible to value him this highly). Gurley has earned his spot with his consistent dominance and his unexpected impact in the passing game.
Fournette's two-game absence because of an injury and a suspension doesn't change his value at all. When he plays, he's averaging 19.2 points per game, a close second to Gurley. He also hasn't scored fewer than 12 fantasy points in a game this season.
After three weeks without Fournette in the lineup—the Jacksonville Jaguars had a bye in Week 8—fantasy players will be thrilled to have the rookie back in the fold down the stretch.
Trade Value: 10
3. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
4. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Le'Veon Bell and Melvin Gordon haven't been quite as explosive as Gurley, Fournette or Elliott, but they have been just below them in overall value and production. They have also separated themselves from the next pack of players at the position and in fantasy overall, earning a tier to themselves.
Trade Value: 9
5. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
6. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears
7. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
8. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills
9. Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers
10. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans
11. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints
12. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
Is Kareem Hunt coming back down to earth? In his past two games, he's rushed for just 83 yards on 31 carries, a measly 2.6 yards per pop. He hasn't rushed for over 100 yards since Week 5 and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3.
During the first three weeks of the season, Hunt was averaging 29.2 fantasy points per game. In the past six weeks, that number has dropped to 9.8 points per contest. That doesn't mean Hunt isn't still incredibly valuable—his steady drip of yardage means the past two weeks likely represent the floor of his production—but it does mean the Kansas City Chief shouldn't be valued quite as highly as the top four running backs.
Trade Value: 8
13. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
14. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
15. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
16. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
17. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
19. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
20. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
21. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots
22. Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders
23. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
24. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
DeAndre Hopkins' value inevitably takes a small hit with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson done for the season, mainly because he was good and Tom Savage, uh, is not. It's promising that Hopkins posted six receptions for 86 yards and a score in Savage's first game at quarterback, but it also came against a pretty porous Indianapolis Colts secondary.
Expect Hopkins to remain in the WR1 conversation, but don't be surprised if his value diminishes at least a little bit.
At some point, maybe the Atlanta Falcons will remember that a huge part of their success last year was their running game (fifth in the NFL). In 2016, the Falcons ran the ball 26.3 times per game. This year, they are 14th in rushing yards per contest. That subtle change has meant Devonta Freeman hasn't cracked double-digit fantasy points in standard-scoring leagues for the past four games.
It's a concerning trend. And if the Falcons don't reinvigorate their running game, Freeman's fantasy value will continue to sit outside of the highest tiers, where he's traditionally resided.
Only his upside and past production has kept Freeman in the top 25 players on this list.
Trade Value: 7
25. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers
26. Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots
27. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys
28. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
29. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
30. Alex Smith, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
31. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
32. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was knocked out of action early in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings. Since that injury, Jordy Nelson has 10 catches for 98 yards and no scores in roughly 11 quarters with Brett Hundley under center.
With Rodgers in the lineup, Nelson had 20 receptions for 240 yards and six touchdowns in roughly 17 quarters.
Suffice to say that Nelson's value is in danger of falling off a cliff. His past ability and upside are stabilizing his value, but if you aren't a believer in Hundley, your chances of selling high on Nelson are running out.
Trade Value: 6
33. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
34. Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35. Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington
37. Adrian Peterson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
38. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Minnesota Vikings
39. Jay Ajayi, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
40. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
41. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins
42. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions
43. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
It's hard to imagine a player more infuriating for fantasy players than T.Y. Hilton this season.
When he's good, he's ridiculously good. In Weeks 3, 5 and 9, he combined to total 68.5 fantasy points in standard-scoring leagues, which by itself would rank him No. 22 among wide receivers. But in his six other games, Hilton has totaled just 17.7 points, which is fewer than Robert Woods scored in Week 9.
Here's another way of putting it: In Hilton's three breakout games, he produced 80.3 percent of his total fantasy value this season. That level of variance can be devastating on a week-to-week basis and puts pressure on owners to play the matchups perfectly or risk getting miniscule production at their wideout or flex position.
Players like Hilton can win weeks for fantasy players. But more consistent players win fantasy championships, which is why he isn't as valuable as his total point production might suggest.
Trade Value: 5
44. Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
45. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Buffalo Bills
46. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks
47. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders
48. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings
49. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans
50. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
51. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
52. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
53. Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington
While Nelson's production has taken a hit in Rodgers' absence, Davante Adams has come through the transition to Hundley less affected. With Hundley under center, Adams has caught 14 passes for 119 yards and a score. It isn't elite production, but it's certainly better than what Nelson has managed.
Nelson is still arguably the more talented player and has the better fantasy resume, so he still maintains more value. But Hundley appears to have some rapport with Adams, and it wouldn't be surprising if he finished the season as the team's top producer out wide.
Your chances of buying low on Doug Baldwin, meanwhile, may have expired. In standard-scoring leagues, he has 15 or more fantasy points in two of his past three games. Baldwin had a slow start to the season, but the Seattle Seahawks generally ramp things up in November and December. Expect Baldwin to be a strong producer down the stretch.
Trade Value: 4
54. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
55. DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans
56. Duke Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns
57. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
58. C.J. Anderson, RB, Denver Broncos
59. Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts
60. Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks
61. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
The New York Giants are terrible, but rookie tight end Evan Engram has been great. In the past there games, he's registered 15 catches for 212 yards and three scores. He could finish the season as a top-five fantasy tight end, a superb showing for a rookie.
And given New York's woes in general, don't be surprised if quarterback Eli Manning keeps targeting Engram. A silver lining in New York's disaster of a season—and a player you absolutely should at least inquire about in any trade talks if you need an upgrade at tight end, especially in keeper leagues.
Trade Value: 3
62. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
63. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions
64. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
65. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
66. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos
67. Pierre Garcon, WR, San Francisco 49ers
68. Devin Funchess, WR, Carolina Panthers
69. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
70. Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets
71. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
72. Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams
73. LeGarrette Blount, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
74. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
75. Javorius Allen, RB, Baltimore Ravens
76. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders
77. Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions
78. Jared Goff, QB, St. Louis Rams
79. Jordan Reed, TE, Washington
80. Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST
Robby Anderson is quietly producing at a WR2 level, notching 17 receptions for 263 yards and three touchdowns the past three weeks. In standard leagues, that's translated to a cool 11.1 fantasy points per contest.
This is a guy you might be able to pick up off of waivers or simply as a free agent.
Anderson is in his second year, so his production feels more like the next step in his development rather than an anomalous run of productivity. This isn't a fluke. And there are others who believe as much:
Dan Hanzus @DanHanzus
Robby Anderson is legit. Enunwa back next year. Jets one piece away from no joke WR group.2017-11-3 02:19:28
Kevin Patra @kpatra
Robby Anderson is a big-play machine. So smooth.2017-11-3 02:16:16
Nab Anderson. He has serious upward mobility going forward.
Trade Value: 2
81. Charles Clay, TE, Buffalo Bills
82. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos
83. DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
85. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears
86. Matt Forte, RB, New York Jets
87. Bilal Powell, RB, New York Jets
88. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Detroit Lions
89. Dion Lewis, RB, New England Patriots
90. Latavius Murray, RB, Minnesota Vikings
91. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Cleveland Browns
92. Orleans Darkwa, RB, New York Giants
93. Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
94. Paul Richardson, WR, Seattle Seahawks
95. Jermaine Kearse, WR, New York Jets
96. Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins
97. Ted Ginn Jr., WR, New Orleans Saints
98. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants
99. Alfred Morris, RB, Dallas Cowboys
100. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
At the time of publication, Elliott's future had yet to be determined and he was still operating under a stay of his suspension. Given the looming six-game punishment he faces, which he may be forced to serve this year, his value remains in limbo.
If you are in a keeper league and out of the playoff picture, you can probably get him for cheap. Other than that, it's probably best to stay away while the drama resolves itself in the courts.
Alfred Morris' fantasy value is basically in purgatory while Elliott's situation is resolved as well.