Dabo Swinney: Dave Doeren Suggesting Clemson Cheated with Laptop 'Disappointing'

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

NC State head coach Dave Doeren called for an investigation over the use of a laptop on Clemson's sideline following Saturday's 38-31 Tigers' win.

On Tuesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney responded.

"It's disappointing because that was kind of a challenge to our integrity," Swinney said, per David M. Hale of ESPN.com.

Clemson said that the laptop was being utilized by a student worker gathering photos and videos for use on the school's social media accounts, and the ACC found no wrongdoing in its investigation since Clemson coaches were not operating the computer.

Clemson officials removed the laptop from the sidelines in the third quarter after the ACC was made aware of its presence, despite the team regularly utilizing the technology, as Clemson associate athletic director for communications Joe Galbraith confirmed (h/t Steve Wiseman of the News & Observer):

"We've had a laptop on the sidelines for every road game for the last two and a half years. We were contacted by the ACC in the third quarter and he moved back to the team tunnel. It's back there for us to have someone near the bench to facilitate quick photography as well as for them to gather highlights to upload back to Clemson for when we put together highlight packages for postgame."

ACC rules do not allow for coaches to use "motion pictures, any type of film, facsimile machines, videotapes, photographs, writing-transmission machines and computers" during games.

Swinney also noted he hadn't received a call from Doeren to discuss the complaint, sarcastically making light of NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb—who continued to steal towels from quarterback Kelly Bryant during Saturday's ACC clash—in the process:

"No, no, he did not [call]. I had no clue. I knew it wasn't anything to do with football. But I did investigate. I did. I followed instructions to do some investigation. And it turns out, there was just a major crisis going on. A young guy trying to help a team in need. And I think trying to be helpful in a situation, trying to get in touch with Amazon, we had a crisis—a dire need of towels. We were trying to get one of them drones to come in and drop some towels on the sideline, and it just didn't work out. But I want to launch an investigation, too. What do they do with those towels? Is it a towel wall thing?"

Swinney also brought up two incidents between NC State assistant head coaches and Clemson players. He referenced a 2015 exchange when Wolf Pack assistant Des Kitchings appeared to push then-quarterback Deshaun Watson, and an incident from Saturday night when an NC State assistant appeared to swipe at the ball as Clemson safety K'Von Wallace ran out of bounds after a fourth-quarter interception.

"I think the investigation needs to be watching his sideline and not worrying about ours," Swinney added. "So no, didn't get a call."