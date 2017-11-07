Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks own the edge in the recent rivalry with the Arizona Cardinals, going 5-3-1 straight up and 6-3 against the spread over the last nine meetings, and 3-0-1 SU and 4-0 ATS the last four meetings in Glendale. Seattle hopes for similar results against Arizona on Thursday night.

NFL point spread: The Seahawks opened as five-point favorites; the total was 43 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 25.0-21.5 Seahawks (NFL picks on every game).

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

The Seahawks had won four games in a row but just dropped one at home to Washington last week 17-14. Seattle trailed the Redskins 10-2 through three quarters, rallied to take a 14-10 lead on a pair of Russell Wilson touchdown passes, but gave up a 70-yard touchdown drive in just 35 seconds then had a Hail Mary at the buzzer fall incomplete.

On the day, the Seahawks outgained Washington 437-244, outrushed the Redskins 148-51 and held a 32-28 edge in time of possession. But Seattle committed 16 penalties for 138 yards, failed on two two-point conversions and had kicker Blair Walsh miss three field goals.

The Seahawks have now outgained five of their last seven opponents. At 5-3, Seattle sits in the seventh spot in the NFC playoff standings at the moment, a tiebreaker behind No. 6 seed Dallas.

Why the Cardinals can cover the spread

The Cardinals bounced back from that bad loss to the Rams a few weeks ago to beat San Francisco last week 20-10. Arizona turned a 49ers turnover into a touchdown five minutes into the game, led 14-3 at the half and held on from there for the win and the cover as a three-point favorite.

On the afternoon, the Cardinals outrushed the 49ers 167-63, as newcomer Adrian Peterson ran 37 times for 159 yards. And quarterback Drew Stanton, playing in place of the injured Carson Palmer, connected on 15 of 30 throws for 201 yards and two touchdowns, with one pick.

Arizona has also now outgained five of its last seven opponents. At 4-4 the Cardinals are only a game (and a tiebreaker) back of the Cowboys in the battle for the second NFC wild-card spot.

Smart pick

Going on the road to play on a short week sounds like a tough task, but so far this NFL season, the visitors are 5-4 on Thursday nights. Also, while Arizona now has Peterson, it's also down to its backup quarterback. The smart money here sides with the Seahawks on the rebound.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in 10 of the Seahawks' last 13 games on the road against the Cardinals.

The visiting team is 4-0-1 SU and 5-0 ATS in its last five games in this matchup.

The Seahawks are 8-0 SU and 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games after losing as a favorite.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.