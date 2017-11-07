    Deshaun Watson Reportedly to Undergo Surgery Wednesday on Knee Injury

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2017

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to undergo surgery Wednesday to repair his torn ACL. 

    Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Texans team doctor Walt Lowe will perform Watson's procedure. 

    Watson's rookie season came to an abrupt end when he tore the ACL in his right knee during a practice on Nov. 2. 

    Prior to the injury, Watson was having a historic debut season. The former Clemson star set an NFL record with 19 touchdown passes in his first seven games, breaking the previous mark of 18 held by Hall of Famer Kurt Warner. 

    Injuries on both sides of the ball have decimated the Texans roster. Watson, defensive end J.J. Watt and linebacker Whitney Mercilus are all on injured reserve with season-ending injuries. 

    Watson previously tore the ACL in his left knee during his freshman year at Clemson in 2014. The Texans traded up 13 spots to select the 22-year-old with the No. 12 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. 

