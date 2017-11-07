Manchester United Transfer News: Mesut Ozil Rumours, Bertrand Traore Comments

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Manchester United might force manager Jose Mourinho to sell players before any approach for Arsenal's Mesut Ozil is made in January.

According to Simon Stone of BBC Sport (h/t Sean Kearns of Metro), United spent £285 million on signings last summer, with their wage bill significantly increasing by 13.5 per cent. Luke Shaw could be shown the exit door before the Red Devils deal in the transfer market for new additions.

Per Kearns, Mourinho wishes to add a flair talent as United chase the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles, and the self-proclaimed Special One could sanction a £20 million bid for Ozil before he becomes a free agent next summer.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Mundo Deportivo (via Calciomercato.com) reported Arsenal could now target Barcelona ace Rafinha Alcantara if Ozil opts to leave north London.

United were found wanting as they lost 1-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, with the Red Devils displaying a lack of playmaking from midfield.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan failed to supply the creativity needed to service Romelu Lukaku, and Mourinho's side were outclassed in the centre of the park.

A player of Ozil's standing could give United additional assists, and the wizard has a deep knowledge of the English game after arriving from Real Madrid in 2013.

The 29-year-old scored 12 and assisted 12 times in the Premier League and Europe last term, according to WhoScored.com, and his vision would unlock the pace in Mourinho's attack.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

In other Red Devils news, Lyon starlet Bertrand Traore has said he would entertain a reunion with former boss Mourinho after the pair worked together at Chelsea.

Speaking to French magazine Onze Mondial (h/t George Bellshaw of Metro), the player admitted he would consider a switch to Old Trafford in future.

"Manchester United? Why not?" said Traore. "I will work hard and, if opportunities open, why not?"

Explaining his time at Chelsea, Traore said:

"I fought, I reached the first team.

"But, in Chelsea, for a player from the training centre, it’s almost impossible to impose yourself as a starter.

"And I wanted to be a starter. I’m proud of what I did there before I left."

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Traore was sensational on loan at Ajax last season but departed Chelsea to seal a permanent switch to Ligue 1.

The Burkina Faso international is still a developing talent, and he could provide balance to United's attack on the right, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial featuring on the left.

However, the 22-year-old still has much to prove in France before a potential transfer to the Theatre of Dreams becomes a reality.