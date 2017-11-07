Teddy Bridgewater Reportedly to Be Activated, Sam Bradford Could Go on IR

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Teddy Bridgewater's long journey to rejoin the Minnesota Vikings' 53-man roster will reportedly happen this week.

Per ESPN's Chris Mortensen, the Vikings will activate Bridgewater off the physically unable to perform list and are discussing whether to put Sam Bradford on injured reserve.

Bridgewater has not played in an NFL game since Minnesota's playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 10, 2016. The quarterback missed the entire 2016 season after suffering a torn ACL and dislocated knee during a team practice Aug. 30.

ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin noted "Bridgewater starting won't happen for a bit," but the Vikings are likely to give him reps to determine if they want to make him a contract offer for 2018.

Bradford has started 17 games at QB for the Vikings in Bridgewater's absence dating back to last season. He missed three straight games in 2017 due to a knee injury after starting the season opener against the New Orleans Saints, returned in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears but was benched in the second half.

With Bradford's ongoing knee problems, Case Keenum has started six games and posted a 4-2 record.

The Vikings lead the NFC North with a 6-2 record and will travel to FedEx Field take on the Washington Redskins on Sunday.