Janoris Jenkins Reinstated by Giants After Suspension for Rules Violation

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The New York Giants announced on Tuesday that cornerback Janoris Jenkins had been reinstated after serving a one-week suspension after violating team rules last week.

Jenkins didn't report to the team's practice October 30 and was suspended indefinitely the next day.

"As a member of this team, there are standards and we have responsibilities and obligations," head coach Ben McAdoo said last week, per the Associated Press. "When we don't fulfill those obligations, there are consequences. As I have said before, we do not like to handle our team discipline publicly. There are times when it is unavoidable, and this is one of those times."

Jenkins missed the team's 51-17 blowout loss against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

He became the second cornerback to be suspended for a week by the Giants this season after Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended indefinitely by the team on Oct. 11. He missed the team's Week 6 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Jenkins, 29, has registered 24 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in six games this season. After signing a five-year, $62.5 million deal with the team before the 2016 season, Jenkins was superb last season, emerging as arguably one of the top cornerbacks in the league.

Buoyed by a solid pass rush, the cornerback trio of Jenkins, Rodgers-Cromartie and Eli Apple and the excellent play of safety Landon Collins, the Giants gave up just 15 passing touchdowns in 2016, second-fewest in the NFL. This season, however, the pass defense has mirrored the struggles of the team in general. The Giants are 29th in passing yards allowed per game (265) and 31st in passing touchdowns allowed (18).

That lack of production—combined with the suspensions of Rodgers-Cromartie and Jenkins—has left the secondary as a major concern one season after it emerged as one of the team's strengths.