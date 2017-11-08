NFL Power Rankings 2017: Week 10 Standings Based on Latest Super Bowl Odds

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

We've finally hit the double-digit mark. That's right, we're heading into Week 10 of the 2017 NFL season.

At this point, we have a pretty solid grasp on which teams are good and which ones are, well, not very good.

However, there are certain teams that may be fraudulent and some that are just downright terrible.

Below, we'll take a look at the Super Bowl odds as it stands right now.

As always, the odds are courtesy of OddsShark.

After, we'll look at some notable rankings that pique our interest.

Let's take a look.

Week 10 Power Rankings

1. New England Patriots: 4/1

2. Philadelphia Eagles: 5/1

3. Pittsburgh Steelers: 7/1

4. Kansas City Chiefs: 10/1

5. Seattle Seahawks: 12/1

6. Los Angeles Rams: 14/1

7. New Orleans Saints: 14/1

8. Dallas Cowboys: 16/1

9. Minnesota Vikings: 16/1

10. Carolina Panthers: 22/1

11. Jacksonville Jaguars: 25/1

12. Atlanta Falcons: 28/1

13. Tennessee Titans: 28/1

14. Oakland Raiders: 33/1

15. Green Bay Packers: 40/1

16. Detroit Lions: 40/1

17. Washington Redskins: 50/1

18. Buffalo Bills: 66/1

19. Houston Texans: 100/1

20. Cincinnati Bengals: 100/1

21. Denver Broncos: 100/1

22. Baltimore Ravens: 100/1

23. Los Angeles Chargers: 100/1

24. Arizona Cardinals: 100/1

25. Chicago Bears: 150/1

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 200/1

27. Miami Dolphins: 250/1

28. Indianapolis Colts: 250/1

29. New York Jets: 250/1

30. New York Giants: 1000/1

31. Cleveland Browns: 5000/1

32. San Francisco 49ers: 5000/1

Notable Rankings

8. Dallas Cowboys

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Part of me thinks a little bit of this ranking has to do with the uncertainty surrounding running back Ezekiel Elliott. Of course, should the Cowboys make the postseason he'd be available to play, but if he misses time now, it could impact the Cowboys' playoff spot.

Looking at the teams above them, the Cowboys lost to the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the season 35-30 and are coming off a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Dallas.

Also, the Cowboys still need to play the best team in football (record-wise) twice this season in the Philadelphia Eagles.

Right now, the Cowboys are 5-3 and hold the six seed in the NFC.

In a game today I'd take them over both the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks—two teams ranked above them. However, the Cowboys' road to the Super Bowl would be a lot more difficult than theirs, so that, coupled with the uncertainty surrounding Zeke makes for the 16/1 odds to be fair.

18. Buffalo Bills

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Now this one is somewhat of a head-scratcher. Maybe it's just me. Maybe the Bills aren't as good as I think.

Sure, they're coming off a terrible road loss to the Jets in Week 9, but this is a team that is still undefeated at home, has a really rock solid defense (outside of Week 9) and just added a new weapon in wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin.

If the season ended today, the Bills would be in as the sixth seed in the AFC and would be on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.

That's a tough game to take.

The Bills' obvious strength is playing at home. However, with the Patriots in their division, it's going to be tough for them to get home-field advantage at any point in the postseason, unless they were to beat them twice and keep pace with them the remainder of the season.

Yes, the Bills would have a tough go of it in the AFC playoffs right now, but if they were to get the fifth seed and take on the AFC South team, that's a winnable game.

All in all, the Bills are long shots to win the Super Bowl, but they should have better odds than someone like the Green Bay Packers to win the Super Bowl.