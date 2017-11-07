Kobe Bryant: 'I've Failed' If Basketball Is Biggest Accomplishment

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant says he's motivated to make the next 20 years of his life better than his Hall of Fame basketball career.

On Monday, Samantha Pell of Yahoo Sports passed along comments Bryant made at ComplexCon 2017 about his focus after retiring from the NBA.

"Fast-forward 20 years from now: If basketball is the best thing I've done in my life, then I've failed," he said. "It's a very simple mission, very simple quest, very simple goal. These next 20 years need to be better than the previous 20. It's as simple as that, and that is what drives me."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.