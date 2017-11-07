    Kobe Bryant: 'I've Failed' If Basketball Is Biggest Accomplishment

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 02: BodyArmor investor Kobe Bryant speaks to media during the UFC BodyArmor partnership announcement inside Madison Square Garden on November 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant says he's motivated to make the next 20 years of his life better than his Hall of Fame basketball career.

    On Monday, Samantha Pell of Yahoo Sports passed along comments Bryant made at ComplexCon 2017 about his focus after retiring from the NBA.

    "Fast-forward 20 years from now: If basketball is the best thing I've done in my life, then I've failed," he said. "It's a very simple mission, very simple quest, very simple goal. These next 20 years need to be better than the previous 20. It's as simple as that, and that is what drives me."

                     

