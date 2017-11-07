WWE Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz Around Undertaker, AJ Styles and More

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

WWE will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the inaugural Raw this January, and with that monumental occasion comes the return of The Undertaker to television in what may hint at further involvement in WWE programming.

The Deadman's upcoming re-emergence is not the only rumor floating around the internet wrestling world, as AJ Styles' WWE Championship match with Jinder Mahal was also a topic of discussion.

Capping things off is Chris Jericho, his battle with New Japan Pro Wrestling's Kenny Omega, and exactly when WWE knew Y2J would be participating in the bout.

The Undertaker's Raw Return

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported this week on the potential of Undertaker's return to the squared circle.

"There's once again speculation that Undertaker could be coming back for another match at WrestleMania 34. We'll likely know more after his appearance on Raw 25 next January."

The Deadman's last appearance inside the squared circle was an uninspiring loss to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 33. He looked slow, mistimed spots and was visibly in pain. While hardly a perfect performance to go out on, the imagery of Undertaker leaving his gear in the ring before making the long walk up the ramp is exactly the sort of iconic goodbye he deserved.

Why ruin that for one more dance on the big stage when, realistically, he has nothing left to prove?

For nearly three decades, he proved himself a Phenom. He was the measuring stick on the grandest stage in wrestling. Let go and enjoy the serenity of retirement rather than coming back and diminishing an otherwise-sterling reputation.

AJ Styles: Next WWE Champion?

Ortman also discussed speculation revolving around Tuesday's WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal, which will air on USA Network at 8 p.m. ET during SmackDown Live.

"There's also a lot of speculation that WWE rushed into AJ Styles getting a title shot so they could put the title on him and do Styles vs. Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series."

WWE went through the trouble of producing a rather lengthy video package on the November 6 episode of Raw dedicated to the Lesnar-Mahal storyline. It feels as though that would be a complete waste of time and resources if the plan is to switch the title just 24 hours later.

Of course, that video package may very well be clever misdirection on the part of management, a red herring to distract from the fact that Styles will win the title and battle Lesnar at Survivor Series.

Still, with a grand tour of India still upcoming, it makes sense that WWE would want Mahal to be its champion.

Especially considering how Mahal has been at the forefront of marketing efforts there.

Did WWE Know About Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega?

Chris Jericho may be one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history, but that does not mean Vince McMahon and Co. knew he was planning to set foot in a New Japan Pro Wrestling ring against Kenny Omega, as Nick Hausman of WrestleZone.com reports.

"WWE did not learn about Jericho’s challenge until it aired at NJPW’s Power Struggle on Saturday night. Jericho is not currently under contract to WWE and did not have to give them a heads up."

Given how acclaimed his most recent run in WWE was, and the amount of faith the company put in him to be a top star on the Raw brand during the second half of 2016 and early months of 2017, it should be interesting to see if this latest business decision hurts his standing with the promotion he has called "home" since 1999.

One thing is for certain: Wrestle Kingdom 12 on January 4 figures to be one of the most hotly anticipated shows of the year, thanks in large part to the increased legitimacy and star power Jericho brings to the show.