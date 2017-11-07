Devin Booker Becomes 4th-Youngest Player to Score 3,000 Points

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker provided 18 points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist during Monday's 98-92 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

In doing so, he became the fourth-youngest player (21 years and seven days) to reach 3,000 points, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

Booker emerged as an every night 20-point threat last season, reaching that mark 47 times and averaging 22.1 points per contest, per Basketball Reference. He also put together a historic 70-point game against the Celtics, where he shot 21-of-40 from the field, 4-of-11 from three and 24-of-26 from the free-throw line.

While he hasn't been a highly efficient scorer—42.5 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three in his career—he's been asked to carry a huge load of the offensive burden for a few poor Suns teams. Since Booker was drafted 13th overall in 2015, Phoenix has a combined 51-124 record.

Through 11 games this year, Booker has picked up right where he left off in 2016-17, averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steal per game. He's also upped his effective field-goal percentage from 47.5 last season to 51.1 this season.

He and the Suns return to the floor Wednesday evening for the first time since the team traded point guard Eric Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.