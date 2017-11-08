NFL Week 10 Picks: Game-by-Game Over/Under Predictions

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

It seems like the NFL scoring output this year has been somewhat balanced.

A lot of it has to do with the injuries to many of the big stars. We're seeing quarterbacks heading into Week 10 that, quite honestly, don't belong on a football field.

According to OddsShark, the over/under record year to date is 66-65-1.

Talk about batting .500. Unlike past years, this year the scoring is just different. Teams like the Los Angeles Rams are lighting up the scoreboard, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers (since the injury to Aaron Rodgers) are not.

Either way, we still can't escape betting the over. We all want the shootouts.

Here are some picks for Week 10. The odds are from OddsShark.

Good luck.

Week 10 Schedule, Odds and Predictions

Seattle at Arizona (TNF), SEA -5.5, O/U 41.5, SEA/O

NY Jets at Tampa Bay, TB -1.5, O/U 41, NYJ/O

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, PIT -10.5, O/U 44.5, PIT/O

New Orleans at Buffalo, NO -2, O/U 46, BUF/U

Green Bay at Chicago, CHI -5, O/U 38, CHI/O

Minnesota at Washington, MIN -1, O/U 42.5, MIN/O

LA Chargers at Jacksonville, JAC -4, O/U 41, JAC/O

Cleveland at Detroit, DET -12, O/U 44, DET/O

Cincinnati at Tennessee, TEN -5, O/U 40.5, TEN/O

Houston at LA Rams, LAR -11.5, O/U 46.5, LAR/U

Dallas at Atlanta, ATL -3, O/U 50.5, DAL/O

NY Giants at San Francisco, EV, O/U 41.5, SF/O

New England at Denver (SNF), NE -7.5, O/U 46.5, NE/U

Miami at Carolina (MNF), CAR -9, O/U 39.5, MIA/O

Potential Shootout

Dallas at Atlanta

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

This one should be fairly obvious. However, the Falcons offense has been sputtering lately and struggling to score points, averaging just over 16 per game the last three weeks.

With the Cowboys in town, though, the Falcons will need to throw if they want to be successful.

The Cowboys offense is one of the best in the league with running back Ezekiel Elliott. With Zeke on the field, opposing defenses need to account for not only him, but wide receiver Dez Bryant and quarterback Dak Prescott's running ability.

OddsShark currently has this game going under 50.5, but I'm going to say it goes over.

So long as the Falcons continue to utilize wide receiver Julio Jones, we should see plenty of scoring—especially against the Cowboys secondary.

This won't be like the Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks game a few weeks ago, but I see no reason why each of these teams can't put up 25 or more apiece.

This is a direct message to Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian: Let's see some better play-calling this week and get over 50.5.

Bet the over.

Over to Avoid

New England at Denver

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

We all know the Patriots offense will score. The same cannot be said for the Broncos.

Even still, the Patriots will take on a Broncos defense that is still hellacious against the run and in pass-rushing, ranking first in DVOA against the run.

In 2017, the Broncos secondary is a bit more beatable and cannot stop tight ends.

For the Patriots, their defense was struggling toward the beginning of the season, but over the past four weeks, their defense has held every opponent to 17 points or less.

It's also worth mentioning that the Patriots are coming off a bye week.

The Broncos defense will give the Patriots some issues, but Denver will still be able to score.

However, the Patriots aren't letting teams like the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers score and now they get a Brock Osweiler-led Broncos team with head coach Bill Belichick coming off a bye week?

I'm not sure the Broncos even put up double digits.

If that's the case, the Patriots will need to do a heck of a lot of scoring to make up the difference and there will be no need to.

Take the under here.

Statistics courtesy of Football Outsiders.