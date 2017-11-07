Terrell Owens on Return to NFL: 'I Can Help Anybody'

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens apparently isn't ready to call it quits on his football career.

"I can help anybody," the 43-year-old said in a TMZ Sports story Tuesday.

TMZ noted Owens was competing on Dancing With The Stars for the past several months but would have left had an NFL team reached out to him. Owens' comments take on a different tone than those of former teammate Chad Johnson—who told TMZ Sports he would "embarrass" himself if he tried to come back in 2017.

This isn't the first time Owens suggested he could help an NFL team this season. He tweeted at the New York Giants following injuries to wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall, offering his assistance for a depleted position group:

There is little questioning Owens' place as one of the best receivers in league history, even if he hasn't played a regular-season game since the 2010 season as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

He was a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro who still is second all-time in receiving yards with 15,934, trailing only Jerry Rice. His 153 touchdown catches ranks third behind Rice and Randy Moss.

Owens played 15 seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Bengals, topping 1,000 receiving yards nine times and tallying double-digit touchdown catches eight times. The Seattle Seahawks released him before the 2012 campaign.

Owens was productive during his last regular-season stint with a team. He tallied 983 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches with Cincinnati in 2010 but hasn't had the opportunity to build on that since.

Replicating that production at 43 would be a difficult task, but Owens believes he can still help a number of teams.