2018 NBA Draft: Top 10 Storylines to Keep an Eye On

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The NBA's unicorn population continues to grow with Kristaps Porzingis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ben Simmons, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. And it already looks like college basketball has a few more in the pipeline.

Arizona's 7'1" freshman DeAndre Ayton will turns heads with a spectacular 250-pound build and 7'5 ½" wingspan but also the ability to shoot threes and drill mid-range jumpers.

We haven't seen anyone like Texas freshman Mohamed Bamba, who sports a 7'9" wingspan designed for Rudy Gobert-like rim protection. Only Bamba is going to look far more fluid taking jump shots and scoring in the post.

Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III, 6'11", 234 pounds, is the top athlete of them all, as well as the most versatile. He plays big under the boards and high above the rim, though it's the flashes of open-floor ball-handling, face-up maneuvers, back-to-the-basket moves, perimeter defense, shot-blocking and mid-range touch that point to No. 1 overall potential.

Which will be the NBA's next unicorn? Or could all three help make 2018 one of the more memorable big-man drafts?