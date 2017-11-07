TCU Horned Frogs vs. Oklahoma Sooners Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Since becoming Big 12 rivals the Oklahoma Sooners are 4-1 in five meetings with the TCU Horned Frogs. But TCU is 3-2 against the spread over that span, keeping every one of those games close. In a possible preview of the upcoming Big 12 Championship Game, TCU tangles with OU on Saturday night.

College football point spread: The Sooners opened as seven-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report.)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 43.0-35.7 Sooners. (College football picks on every game.)

Why the TCU Horned Frogs can cover the spread

The Frogs bounced back from that loss at Iowa State two weeks ago to beat Texas last week 24-7. TCU drove its opening possession of the game to a touchdown, led 17-0 in the second quarter and hung on from there for both the victory and the cover as a seven-point favorite.

On the evening the Frogs outgained the Longhorns 343-263, outrushed them 177-9 and won time of possession by a 33-27 margin. So TCU has now outgained each of its last four opponents, and it's outrushed every foe this season.

At 5-1 in Big 12 play, TCU is tied for first place with Oklahoma. A win this week would come in handy, as far as a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game is concerned. And at 8-1 overall, the Frogs still hope to earn an invitation to the College Football Playoff.

Why the Oklahoma Sooners can cover the spread

The Sooners are now 4-0 since their loss to the Cyclones, following their crazy 62-52 Bedlam victory at Oklahoma State last week. Oklahoma trailed the Cowboys early, 10-7, but then led by two scores on three separate occasions. Eventually the Sooners used a 10-0 run to snap a 38-38 tie, and they iced the game on a 53-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Trey Sermon with just under a minute to go.

On the day Oklahoma piled up 785 yards of offense, as quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for a school-record 598 yards on only 24 completions, five of which went for touchdowns. The Sooners also worked out a 36-24 time of possession advantage.

Oklahoma has now outgained each of its nine opponents this season, even in the game it lost.

At 8-1 OU is in exactly the same position as TCU; a win this week nearly guarantees a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, and there's still hope of a CFP berth.

Smart pick

Oklahoma owns the edge on offense, but TCU gets the checkmark on defense. Also, each of the last five meetings in this series have been decided by seven points or fewer. Smart money here hops on the Frogs.

College football betting trends

TCU is 3-1 ATS in its last four games against Oklahoma.

The total has gone under in five of TCU's last seven games against Oklahoma.

Oklahoma is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games at home.

