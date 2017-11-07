Urijah Faber Says He'd Consider Ending Retirement for TJ Dillashaw Fight

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber may be on the comeback trail.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports noted Faber would "consider coming out of retirement to fight TJ Dillashaw." However, Faber clarified he isn't looking to "jump the line" because "the fight for TJ is Cody [Garbrandt]."

According to TMZ, Faber is friends with Garbrandt and doesn't want to prevent him from "getting a chance to avenge his loss from UFC 217."

Faber's comments come after Dillashaw knocked Garbrandt out in the second round of their bantamweight title fight at UFC 217 in Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Dillashaw would represent a difficult fight for Faber, 38, considering the former has won seven of his last eight matches and has momentum on his side following Saturday's fight. His only loss in that span came by split decision in a tightly contested battle against Dominick Cruz at UFC Fight Night 81 in Boston.

Faber hasn't fought since he beat Brad Pickett in December 2016.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com noted Faber was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as part of its 2017 class in July after "he became the face of the WEC, and lighter weight classes as a whole, as a 145-pound champion."