College Football Playoff Rankings 2017: Week 11 Top 25 Poll Twitter Reaction

John Raoux/Associated Press

Steady as it goes.

The top four teams in the initial College Football Playoff rankings all won Saturday, so there was no change at the top of the rankings that were released Tuesday.

Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson remain in the Top Four, and if the college football regular-season ended today, those four would be in contention for the national championship.

The Bulldogs did nothing to hurt the No. 1 ranking they received in the initial CFP rankings after beating a talented South Carolina team by a 24-10 score in Week 10. That game went according to script, as the Bulldogs were clearly in control of the game, although they were never close to blowing out the Gamecocks.

Georgia faces a major test this week, as the Bulldogs go on the road to face the 7-2 Auburn Tigers

Alabama beat LSU by the same 24-10 score that Georgia handled South Carolina, and the Crimson Tide's victory may have been a bit more impressive because the Tigers were ranked 19th at the time the two teams played, while South Carolina was unranked.

However, Alabama linebackers Shaun Dion Hamilton (knee) and Mack Wilson (foot) suffered injuries, and they will take their toll on the Crimson Tide defense.

Alabama will take it on the road Saturday night against the 7-2 Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Notre Dame continued its impressive run with a 48-37 triumph over Wake Forest. The Fighting Irish may not have had their best defensive effort, but the offense looks unstoppable at this point.

Notre Dame gained 710 yards against the Demon Deacons, and they did it with balance. The Irish had 380 rushing yards and 330 yards through the air. Quarterback Brandon Wimbush threw for 280 yards and a touchdown and ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

The Irish also have a road game as they travel to Miami to take on the undefeated and seventh-ranked Hurricanes.

The fourth-ranked Clemson Tigers had a battle on their hands with then-No. 20 North Carolina State, but the Tigers prevailed by a 38-31 margin. Sophomore defensive end Clelin Ferrell was basically unstoppable with 12 tackles, including five tackles for loss and one sack.

The Tigers should be able to prevail at home against the disappointing Florida State Seminoles (3-5).

Oklahoma is the first team on the outside of the playoff structure with the No. 5 ranking, and it survived a Bedlam shootout with Oklahoma State and picked up a 62-52 victory. Ohio State was not as successful, as the Buckeyes were blown out 55-24 by Iowa.

As a result of that loss, the Buckeyes fell out of the Top 10, all the way to the 13th spot. TCU supplanted Ohio State at the No. 6 spot.

The only Big Ten team with a legitimate chance at making the College Football Playoff is unbeaten Wisconsin. The Badgers (9-0) are coming off a win over Indiana, and they host Iowa Saturday.

The Badgers are eighth in the CFP rankings, but some observers think they deserve more respect.

Once one of the teams in the Top Four suffers a loss, the changes in the ranking will begin in earnest and the debate will heighten.