Week 10 NFL Picks: Latest Betting Odds, Vegas Spreads and Projections

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

NFL bettors don't get much rest coming out of a chaotic Week 9.

The Week 10 slate starts with a bang thanks to a divisional game in the Thursday slot and doesn't let up. Like the week prior, it boasts more unfamiliar teams against one another in interconference showdowns, such as when the New Orleans Saints collide with the Buffalo Bills.

Thanks to these unusual matchups, the lines set by oddsmakers out of Las Vegas can seem akin to a minefield for those bettors looking to build a bankroll over the second half of the season.

Below, let's get an early glance at the full set of lines and nail down some predictions.

NFL Week 10 Schedule, Odds

Seattle (-6) at Arizona | O/U 41.5

Cincinnati at Tennessee (-5) | O/U 40.5

Cleveland at Detroit (-9.5) | O/U

Green Bay at Chicago (-3) | O/U

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville (-4) | O/U 41

Minnesota (-1.5) at Washington | O/U 42.5

New Orleans (-2.5) at Buffalo | O/U 46

N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay (-4.5) | O/U

Pittsburgh (-10) at Indianapolis | O/U 44.5

Houston at L.A. Rams (-11.5) | O/U 46.5

Dallas at Atlanta (-3) | O/U 50.5

N.Y. Giants (-1) at San Francisco | O/U 41.5

New England (-7.5) at Denver | O/U 46.5

Miami at Carolina (-7.5) | O/U 39.5

Luckily for bettors, the divisional game to start the stretch looks timid.

On paper, the Seattle Seahawks shouldn't have many problems with the Arizona Cardinals. Russell Wilson's team has looked good on the road this year at 2-2 (the losses coming against Aaron Rodgers and Marcus Mariota, which are acceptable), squashing that particular narrative.

This has to do with the Cardinals more than anything, though. The team has four wins on the season, but said marks in the victory column have come against:

San Francisco (0-9) twice

Indianapolis (3-6)

Tampa Bay (2-6)

Those are not great wins, and here's the kicker—only one of those games had a final by more than a touchdown margin and two needed overtime.

These Cardinals aren't doing anything particularly well and are down one of the league's best running backs in David Johnson, not to mention starting quarterback Carson Palmer.

The Seahawks have won four of five, the only loss over the span being a three-point affair. Wilson keeps excelling behind a poor offensive line and is up to 17 touchdowns and six interceptions, while his defense boasts 23 sacks and eight interceptions while only permitting 18.6 points per game.

This would be a scarier line if the Cardinals were healthy, but they instead boast an inflated record and help create a matchup ripe for bettors to take advantage of while starting the week off right.

Prediction: Seahawks 23, Cardinals 14

Green Bay at Chicago (-3)

It's an odd season when bettors can count on a three-win Chicago Bears team for a good payout.

Injuries again play a huge factor here, as the visiting Green Bay Packers are not only playing on a short week after a Monday game but won't have Aaron Rodgers on the field to counteract a borderline elite defense.

The Packers have now lost three in a row with Brett Hundley under center, who is up to one touchdown and four interceptions. Over the span, the Packers haven't scored more than 17 points in a game. The defense simply hasn't been able to compensate—Monday's 30-17 loss to the Detroit Lions saw the eventual victors control possession for more than 36 minutes.

That's a big red flag the Bears won't have problems exploiting at home. The team is much better than its 3-5 record indicates after getting hot in the wake of switching to rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The Bears have won two out of their last three, and their defense ranks 11th at 207.6 passing yards allowed per game, 13th at 104.4 rushing yards per game and 13th in 21.4 points per game. So it goes when a front seven boasts one of football's most dominant forces in Akiem Hicks and a budding elite pass-rusher like Leonard Floyd.

ESPN.com's Jeff Dickerson pointed out some recent highlights: "Over the past three games, the Bears have forced eight turnovers and scored three defensive touchdowns. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks has already tied a career high with seven sacks. Cornerback Kyle Fuller is actually looking like a first-round pick."

The Bears can ride a strong running game led by Jordan Howard (662 yards, four touchdowns, 4.1 average) to a similar victory that Detroit secured against these same Packers on Monday. It's a mismatch without Rodgers under center to swing the pendulum back in the other direction.

Prediction: Bears 24, Packers 10

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville (-4)

Again, it's an odd season when you can bank on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.

The Jaguars get to beat up on the visiting 3-5 Los Angeles Chargers. As if the travel alone wasn't bad enough, the Chargers rank 31st while coughing up 135.1 rushing yards per game.

On the other end of the spectrum is a 5-3 Jaguars team atop the AFC North and boasting three wins over their last four outings, each a blowout. And the rushing attack happens to be a strength thanks to rookie Leonard Fournette, who even after missing the team's last game has 596 yards and six touchdowns on a 4.6 yard-per-carry average.

Granted, Fournette missed the Jaguars' last game for a violation of team rules.

"This has been addressed internally and further details will not be made public," head coach Doug Marrone said, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

Getting a 23-7 win against the Cincinnati Bengals with the team's best offensive piece missing speaks volumes to the firepower behind one of the league's most unexpected runs. The defense is a big part of this with 35 sacks and 10 interceptions while allowing 14.6 points per game.

This isn't meant to suggest the Chargers don't have a chance. But veteran Philip Rivers isn't going to have long to throw in the face of such a stout defensive front, and Fournette and the Jaguars shouldn't have a problem controlling the game flow and cruising to another win.

Prediction: Jaguars 30, Chargers 17

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. Odds according to OddsShark.