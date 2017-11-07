WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from November 6

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Braun Strowman has been one of the biggest bright spots on the Raw roster for the last year, and Monday night was no exception as The Monster Among Men once again laid waste to The Miz and cronies Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

He also came to the realization that Kane will not be just another victim in his path of destruction, something that may force him to take different measures in the coming weeks.

Finn Balor and Samoa Joe also exploded off the screen Monday, igniting a rivalry while simultaneously establishing themselves as members of Team Raw.

Bayley and Jason Jordan were not so lucky as victims of subpar booking that has threatened their connection with the audience.

Delve deeper into those Superstars and find out why they are the biggest winners and losers of this week's broadcast with this recap of the November 6 broadcast.