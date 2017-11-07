WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from November 6November 7, 2017
WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from November 6
Braun Strowman has been one of the biggest bright spots on the Raw roster for the last year, and Monday night was no exception as The Monster Among Men once again laid waste to The Miz and cronies Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.
He also came to the realization that Kane will not be just another victim in his path of destruction, something that may force him to take different measures in the coming weeks.
Finn Balor and Samoa Joe also exploded off the screen Monday, igniting a rivalry while simultaneously establishing themselves as members of Team Raw.
Bayley and Jason Jordan were not so lucky as victims of subpar booking that has threatened their connection with the audience.
Delve deeper into those Superstars and find out why they are the biggest winners and losers of this week's broadcast with this recap of the November 6 broadcast.
Winner: Braun Strowman
The Monster Among Men enjoyed another strong night of booking as he decimated The Miz and The Miztourage, went toe-to-toe with Kane and was left standing tall to close out his segment.
Fans have flocked to Strowman because he is an unstoppable ass-kicker. He stomps toward the ring, raises his arms in the air while screaming his name and proceeds to beat the ever-loving hell out of anyone unlucky enough to cross his path.
An old booking trope is fresh again, thanks to the unique nature of Strowman in today's WWE. As long as management can continue to hit the right notes with the character, he will continue to emerge from these shows as a winner.
Loser: Jason Jordan
The more Jason Jordan is shoved into main event situations, the more his weaknesses will be exposed and fans will reject him. The announcement of his addition to the Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown match at Survivor Series was met with apathy, as one would expect given the former world champions he joins on the red team.
Jordan is a strong in-ring competitor with a great, explosive babyface comeback.
Unfortunately, he has the charisma of drying paint.
He has been pushed beyond what his skill set indicates he is ready for, and fans know it. They have rejected him. Forcing him onto Team Raw because his storyline father Kurt Angle is there, and asking fans to buy him as an equal to Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman, is a major misstep on the part of WWE Creative.
It will hurt him in the long run and create more resentment from fans, whose reactions to him suggest they already do not feel he belongs in the spot he is in.
Loser: Bayley
Bayley entered the arena Monday night and was almost immediately greeted with loud cheers from the fans in Manchester, England. It was the strongest reaction she has received on television in months yet, when it came time for the match to play out, she was the babyface-in-peril used to set up Sasha Banks' hot tag and victory.
After the match, Alicia Fox admitted she needed Banks on Team Raw at Survivor Series, leaving Bayley to wonder where that left her.
The booking of Bayley remains a major issue for the Raw brand, which has lost touch with what made the character so special in NXT. She was a lovable loser whose passion and drive fueled her to the NXT Championship after a year of close calls.
On Raw, she debuted and was immediately pushed as the female John Cena, overcoming odds and winning titles.
Now, she is just a loser.
Winners: Finn Balor and Samoa Joe
Finn Balor and Samoa Joe waged war in a competitive match Monday night, then engaged in a brawl that required security to break it up.
Even after the announcement by Kurt Angle that they would join Team Raw at the Survivor Series, Balor reignited the brawl, diving off the stage with a massive forearm to the face that wiped out Joe and the security officers surrounding him.
Not only did the Superstars benefit from the pay-per-view announcement, they kicked off a feud that will lead to both great matches and, hopefully, quality television in the weeks and months to come.
After a significant injury hiatus for Joe and disappointing creative returns for Balor, this is the program they need.