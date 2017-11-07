Chad Johnson Says He'd 'Embarrass' Himself If He Attempted NFL Comeback

Al Behrman/Associated Press

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson was a six-time Pro Bowler during his prime, but he doesn't think he could make it if he attempted an NFL comeback in 2017.

"I'd embarrass myself," he said in a Tuesday TMZ Sports story.

Johnson did say he would still "know what to do" from a mental standpoint but granted his 39-year-old body couldn't handle the workload.

Johnson played for the Bengals from 2001 through 2010 before joining the New England Patriots for his final NFL season in 2011. He topped 1,000 receiving yards in seven different seasons for Cincinnati, including a stretch of six years in a row from 2002 through 2007. He finished his career with 67 touchdown receptions.

He was released by the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2012 campaign and played in the Canadian Football League and professionally in Mexico but hasn't appeared in a regular-season NFL game since 2011.

Johnson, formerly Chad Ochocinco, was known for his confidence in addition to his production.

This is a switch in tone from earlier this season when he and former teammate Terrell Owens each tweeted at the New York Giants following injuries to wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall.

Johnson took a more realistic viewpoint in the TMZ report, which makes sense since he struggled to make an impact in his one season with the Patriots in 2011 with just 276 receiving yards and a single touchdown.