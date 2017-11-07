Ex-Footballer Denis Dasoul Dies After Being Struck by Lightning While Surfing

MARKUS LEODOLTER/Associated Press

Former footballer Denis Dasoul was killed in on Sunday when he was struck by lightning while surfing.

According to the Mirror, the 34-year-old was visiting the Indonesian island of Bali where he was being taught to surf. He and his instructor were killed instantly when struck at around 2:15 p.m. local time on Sunday afternoon while off the Batu Bolong beach in Canggu.

"They were finishing their session and sitting up on their boards. Both men fell off their boards and sank into the water," a witness said.

The pair were taken to hospital around half an hour later after being recovered from the water, but police spokesman Johannes H. Widya Nainggolan confirmed they had "died on the spot."

The police added Dasoul's chest was blue from bruising, as was the instructor's thigh.

Pascal Scime, a friend of Dasoul's, said: "Denis was a marvellous person who lived every day like it was the last. He was always smiling and joking. A very nice guy. He was in Bali for holidays with his girlfriend. This is a tragedy."

The sports journalist also offered his condolences on Twitter:

So too did former clubs Royal Antwerp and Standard Liege:

Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren was also saddened to hear the news:

Dasoul, who captained Belgium's under-18 side in his youth, also had spells with Genk, SC Bregenz, Perugia Calcio and Torres Sassari before his retirement in 2011, after which he moved to Australia with girlfriend Pellaers Allison.

Italian outfit Torres issued a statement: "A tragic accident took away a loved one, Denis Andre Dasoul who was only 34 years old. Denis served for Torres in 2010 and 2011 and we are reminded of the great human he was and his professional qualities. To his family we send our most heartfelt condolences from the Torres Sassari club."