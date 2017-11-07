Pepe Says Real Madrid Supporters Fail to 'Transmit Enthusiasm' to Players

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

Former Real Madrid defender Pepe has criticised the club's supporters, suggesting they do not "transmit enthusiasm to the players."

The centre-back left the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer to join Besiktas after a remarkable 10-year spell in the Spanish capital in which he won the UEFA Champions League on three occasions. But Pepe feels those who represent Los Blancos would benefit from more backing.

"Besiktas fans are very passionate, and when I am on the field, I am always taken back by the noise from the stands," he told Turkish media, per Ozgur Sancar of AS. "Real Madrid fans might be mad at me for what I will say but people say they transmit enthusiasm to the team but I don't think they do. That's not the reality."

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

While the Bernabeu is one of the most atmospheric football venues in the world when things are going well for Madrid, often it can be a hotbed of angst.

Indeed, some of the biggest names at the club have been targeted by jeers in recent years. As noted by Pete Jenson of the MailOnline, Gareth Bale was whistled earlier in the season in a game against APOEL in the Champions League.

Prior to that encounter the former Tottenham Hotspur man had been on an inconsistent run of form. Though as noted by Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC, in the game in question the Welshman was actually performing well:

It's not the first time Bale has been subject to jeering from the crowd. In February 2015, in the season after he'd netted goals in the Champions League and Copa del Rey finals for Madrid, the forward was whistled during a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad.

Even Cristiano Ronaldo, the club's all-time top scorer, has failed to escape the ire of the Bernabeu crowd. Per the Guardian's Sid Lowe, in a 4-2 win over Bayern Munich last term, the striker put his fingers to his lips after some boos were aimed his way.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

"I don't tell them to be quiet, never, I only ask them not to whistle because I always give my best in every game," Ronaldo said after the match, in which he netted a hat-trick. The Portuguese also compared the atmosphere in the Spanish capital to former club Manchester United, per Jugones:

Pepe is now experiencing one of the most fanatical sets of supporters in the world at Besiktas. The Vodafone Arena is regularly abuzz with passion and hostility, as well as unrelenting support for the home side.

Football fan culture is different around the world, and Madrid supporters will hold their heroes to high standards, having seen so many great players grace the pitch in front of them. Still, it's clear there's a section of the club's fanbase that are quick to turn on the current crop.