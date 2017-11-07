Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Entering Week 10, the 2017 NFL season is as unpredictable as ever. And so is the outlook of your fantasy football team.

Despite the preseason optimism you enjoyed shortly after completing your fantasy draft, reality has set in, and you now find yourself in the midst of a battle for a playoff berth. Is it officially time to freak out over your team's lost season? Absolutely. But don't, because it's not too late to turn things around.

Here, we'll take a look at Week 10's best matchup of the week for each offensive position, including this week's best sleeper to give you the edge over your matchup.

Quarterbacks

Top matchup to play: Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Houston Texans

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

After a disappointing rookie season, it's hard to believe that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff would be considered a lock as a fantasy starter in his sophomore season.

But hey, maybe Jeff Fisher was a terrible head coach.

The Rams are different this season. Way different. They're a team that Los Angeles can be proud of, as they currently own a 6-2 record, led by a quarterback who is coming off, arguably, his best performance as a pro in Week 9 after throwing for 311 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions against the New York Giants.

Goff is projected to score 18.13 points against a Houston Texans defense that has been struggling in recent weeks this weekend, and should have a field day against a defense that has given up the third-most amount of fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.

Sleeper to exploit: Eli Manning (New York Giants) vs. San Francisco 49ers

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Is this the end of Eli Manning? Not quite.

The New York Giants are one of the worst teams in the NFL this season and plenty of blame must fall on the shoulders of the franchise in Manning. But despite the recent string of losses, Manning hasn't been that bad—as shocking as that may sound.

While he hasn't put up great numbers, Manning has been solid, throwing for 1,820 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season with basically no receivers to throw the ball to.

In Week 9, Manning was able to throw for 220 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. While those numbers don't jump off the page, they at least show that he can be a serviceable plug-in play in a time where the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson are out for the foreseeable future.

Going up against a 49ers defense in Week 10 that has surrendered the second-most number of fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, Manning could be in line for his best game of the season, particularly with wideout Sterling Shepard recovered from injury.

Wide Receivers

Top matchup to play: Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Indianapolis Colts

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

This matchup speaks for itself, so there's no point wasting much time here.

Antonio Brown, unless injured or on a bye week, is a must-play week in, week out. And going up against a Colts defense that has been shockingly bad all season long could be a picnic for Brown, who is also coming off an extra week of rest since the Steelers didn't play in Week 9.

Ben Roethlisberger doesn't have to be at his best on Sunday. Heck, he doesn't even have to be that good against a Colts defense that gives up the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks and receivers.

Projected to score 14.82 points this week, play Brown and enjoy all the points he'll bring your way.

Sleeper to exploit: Rishard Matthews (Tennessee Titans) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

James Kenney/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans, for having such a well-rounded offense on paper, hasn't produced many fantasy studs this season.

Whatever happened to Eric Decker becoming a legitimate red-zone threat? Or rookie Corey Davis stealing the show? Instead, it's been veteran wideout Rishard Matthews picking up the pieces for quarterback Marcus Mariota in the passing game.

Matthews has been solid, but not great all season long until this past Sunday where he posted four receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown. It marked the first time that Matthews had scored a touchdown since Week 3, but he looked as active as ever in the passing game, receiving seven targets on the game.

Going up against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10 won't be a walk in the park, but Mariota has to throw the ball his way in order to have any type of success in the air. Look for Matthews to breeze past his 6.82 point projection this weekend.

Running Backs

Top matchup to play: Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Indianapolis Colts

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Another Pittsburgh Steeler? Don't act so surprised. After all, this is Le'Veon Bell we're talking about over here.

The most dynamic running back in the NFL should be in line for a lot of touches against a poor Colts defense that concedes the third-most number of fantasy points to opposing running backs, not to mention the form Bell has been in recent weeks.

In PPR leagues, he's been a fantasy owner's dream come true, touching the ball at least 25 times on the ground in each of his past three games. In standard leagues, he's still racking up the rushing and receiving yards while finding the end zone twice in the past two weeks.

Play Bell and don't look back, as he's destined to go above and beyond his 19.72 point projection against Indianapolis.

Sleeper to exploit: Kenyan Drake (Miami Dolphins) vs. Miami Dolphins

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Let it go, Miami Dolphins fans. Jay Ajayi is in Philadelphia now.

But look on the bright side: Kenyan Drake is still a serviceable running back. And even if you're not a Dolphins fan, do yourself a favor go pick the former Alabama running back off the waiver wire this week, where he's owned in 53 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Drake looks to be the main guy in Miami's backfield after Ajayi's departure to the Eagles, as he totaled 69 yards on nine carries in Week 9 in a committee approach alongside Damien Williams.

While Drake fumbled in Week 9, he rebounded well and led the Dolphins in rushing. He's clearly the more talented back than Williams and has more success running in-between the tackles. His vision with the ball under his wing will give him more touches, which is good news for his new fantasy owners.

Going up against the Carolina Panthers isn't an ideal matchup this week, but Drake could be a running back who sees a lot of playing time. And at this stage of the season, your team could use all the help it can get.

Tight Ends

Top matchup to play: Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Denver Broncos

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Surprise, surprise. Rob Gronkowski is the No. 1 tight end play in fantasy this week.

With the likes of Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz on byes in Week 10, this can't come as a surprise. After all, Gronk is gonna Gronk anytime he steps onto the field. He's as consistent as tight ends come in fantasy football, particularly in a season riddled with injuries—looking at you, Greg Olsen and Jordan Reed.

The Patriots are set to play the Denver Broncos in Week 10, which would seem like a daunting task any other season. But in 2017, the Broncos defense hasn't been up to snuff, allowing opposing tight ends to rack up the third-most amount of fantasy points this season.

Coming fresh off a 51-23 loss to the Eagles in Week, the Broncos are reeling. At the same time, the Patriots are coming off a bye week, well-rested and prepared to put points on the board this week.

Projected to score 11.39 points in Week 10, Gronkowski is, once again, a lock.

Sleeper to exploit: Tyler Kroft (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Tennessee Titans

Gary Landers/Associated Press

For the casual football fan out there, the name Tyler Kroft may not mean much to you. But to fantasy owners, he could be the answer to your prayers this week.

The Bengals tight end has seen an uptick in action this season with Tyler Eifert on the IR, and has performed admirably. Kroft has hauled in either a touchdown or at least 38 receiving yards in each of his last four games, including a 79-yard performance in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kroft doesn't see a lot of targets come his way, just 12 in the past three games, but he is able to make plays downfield. Projected to score 5.42 points this week against a Titans defense that allows the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season, it's possible that Kroft could rack up some serious points this week.

Owned in just 41 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Tuesday morning, Kroft could be the perfect plug-in play for your team if you're in need of a productive tight end.

All stats and projections are courtesy of Yahoo Sports unless otherwise noted.