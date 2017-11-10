NBA Power Rankings: Kyrie Irving, Red-Hot Boston Celtics Continue to Rise

0 of 30

A few early high-fliers returned to Earth this past week, which offered some welcome clarity in the latest edition of NBA power rankings.

That is, it did until a handful of the league's more established elite clubs stumbled, re-jumbling what was tantalizingly close to an orderly picture. It was our fault for expecting predictability in this weekly acknowledgement of just how wild the NBA can get.

At least we also saw two teams, one from each conference, distance themselves from the pack. If we know nothing else for certain, we can at least be sure there are locked-in leaders in the East and West—neither of which shows signs of slipping.

As always, these rankings are meant to organize the league into a current hierarchy. In determining the best team right now, we'll look at overall performance, injuries and recent play. The samples are still small, but we're seeing some telling trends emerge, and...there we go again talking ourselves into certainty.

Fool us once...

Rankings are based on games played through Thursday, Nov. 9.