NBA Rumors: BS Meter on Jahlil Okafor, Luol Deng and Other Hot Topics

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

Both the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks are in the early stages of their respective rebuilds, so adding disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor make sense. They're in position to gamble on purported lost causes, and we've seen other teams in similar spots give up present assets to effectively get lottery picks in creative ways.

The Brooklyn Nets didn't draft D'Angelo Russell, but by trading for him, they've essentially added a high-lottery talent still on his rookie deal. The Bulls or Hawks would be wise to do the same, particularly since Okafor's market price is far lower than Russell's was.

According to NBA.com's David Aldridge, the Bulls and Hawks are the most likely landing spots for Okafor, but neither is excited about the idea of surrendering a draft pick for him. The 76ers might have hurt themselves by not picking up Okafor's option for next year, as his trade value is perhaps lower because of his impending free agency.

We have what amounts to two reports here, though: Okafor to the Bulls and Okafor to the Hawks. That means we must separately judge the B.S. levels.

Fortunately, that's easy. The Hawks took on a bunch of bad money (hi, Miles Plumlee!) to unload Dwight Howard. They clearly aren't interested in potential character risks or locker room distractions. Okafor doesn't have anything close to Howard's track record as a malcontent, but you'd have to think the Hawks would shy away from a player about whom we've been crafting redemption angles for almost two years.

A few altercations outside nightclubs and bars in late 2015 and a speeding ticket for going 108 miles per hour easily can be chalked up to youth. But Atlanta isn't giving up an asset for someone with that history.

The Bulls, though, have yet to cut Bobby Portis, who punched teammate Nikola Mirotic in the face during practice. Clearly, they're more lenient when it comes to fisticuffs. Plus, Okafor went to high school in Chicago and could get all the shots he wants in an offense lacking better options. This one makes sense.

Hawks Meter Reading: Mostly Bull

Bulls Meter Reading: No Bull, Ironically