Week 10 Waiver Wire: Examining Top Fantasy Football Targets

One of the biggest mistakes a fantasy football player can make is to pick up a player coming off one hot week. It's important to examine the circumstances behind that production.

For example, did that player take advantage of a good matchup? Did he assume more targets and touches because a teammate was injured or benched? Was the production based off one or two big plays, or did the player consistently produce throughout the game?

All these questions need to be asked as we enter the fantasy stretch run. Here's a look at the four most popular adds in Yahoo leagues as of midnight ET on Tuesday, with some analysis and advice mixed in. You'll also find one player who fits the above scenario.

Cleveland Browns WR Corey Coleman

The 2016 first-round pick, who suffered a broken hand in Week 2, can return to the field for the Browns' Week 11 tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coleman is a talented wide receiver who was brilliant at Baylor University, and if he stays healthy, the 23-year-old is in line for a productive career. He should also start and see a lot of action.

The problem is that the Cleveland Browns have undergone a merry-go-round at quarterback this year, while the team also has a brutal schedule. Notably, some of the best pass defenses in the league loom ahead (e.g. the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Baltimore Ravens and the aforementioned Jags).

Final Advice: Coleman is a good wideout option in deeper leagues, but only off the bench.

Green Bay Packers QB Brett Hundley

The third-year pro out of UCLA had a good fantasy performance but a not-so-good reality one in a 30-17 Monday Night Football loss to the Detroit Lions.

Hundley finished 26-of-38 passing for 245 yards in addition to 22 rushing yards and a score, giving him close to 18 fantasy points on the night.

However, the Packers offense looked stagnant at times, and Hundley had trouble dealing with pressure from the Lions defensive line.

Still, it's important to note Hundley has fewer than three games under his belt. He should get better with time.

Final Advice: Hundley is a viable starter in two-quarterback leagues due to his rushing ability.

Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods

This addition presents a bit of a conundrum.

On one hand, Woods is a consistent and sure-handed receiver who has seen an average of just over six targets per game. He also has been on the wrong side of touchdown luck for the majority of the season, as he had zero through seven weeks.

On the other hand, this pick wouldn't be a top-four Yahoo add if any one of 11 New York Giants tackled him on a 52-yard screen pass for a touchdown on 3rd-and-33 last Sunday.

Furthermore, the Rams offense has a lot of mouths to feed, namely superstar running back Todd Gurley and wideouts Cooper Kupp and Sammy Watkins. That doesn't bode well for Woods' future fantasy success.

Final Advice: Woods is a better reality wide receiver than a fantasy one and should be left on the waiver wire.

Seattle Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls

Seahawks starting running back Eddie Lacy left his game with the Washington Redskins early on Sunday with a groin injury and did not return, which meant backup Thomas Rawls saw some action (nine carries for 39 yards).

Rawls might be the starter this week, however, as Seattle has a quick turnaround before playing the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

The third-year pro enjoyed a fantastic rookie season, rushing for 830 yards on 147 carries, and looked like Seattle's back of the future.

But after suffering a broken ankle late in that campaign, Rawls simply hasn't been the same. In 2016, he rushed for 3.2 yards per carry, and that number has dipped to 2.5 this year.

Rawls also has a tough matchup against an Arizona Cardinals defense that allows just 3.7 yards per rush.

Final Advice: At the very least, Rawls should be seeing work on Thursday, but his potential production is a question mark against a stout Cardinals front.