    Former Twins Coach Rick Stelmaszek Dies at Age 69

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2017

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 21: Rick Stelmaszek #43 of the Minnesota Twins prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers on July 21, 2011 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Tigers defeated the Twins 6-2. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)
    Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

    The Minnesota Twins confirmed former coach Rick Stelmaszek, 69, died Monday as a result of pancreatic cancer.

    According to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger, Stelmaszek's 32 years on the Twins staff made him the longest-tenured coach in franchise history, and only two other coaches in MLB history spent a longer consecutive stretch with one team.

    Former Twins players Kent Hrbek and Jim Kaat recounted their experience with Stelmaszek:

    Twins President Dave St. Peter provided a statement to the Star Tribune's Phil Miller:

    "He was an absolute character, in every sense, an all-timer. He was a central part of every team he was ever part of. Stelly was a salt-of-the-earth guy, a Chicago guy, a tough guy. He loved the Twins organization, he loved the clubhouse and he loved the camaraderie that came from it. He had a significant impact on so many players, in a way that was uniquely Stelly."

    Stelmaszek joined the Twins staff in 1981 and left after the 2012 season. In addition to his role as a bullpen coach, Miller described Stelmaszek as "a tension-breaker, a consensus-builder." Miller also wrote how his interactions with Twins players helped the team get through the mental and physical grind of the MLB season.

    During his three-plus decades in Minnesota, Stelmaszek saw the Twins win the World Series in 1987 and 1991 and claim the American League Central title on six occasions between 2002 and 2010.

