Nike Says It's Working with the NBA to Find Solution for Torn Jerseys Issue

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

After a string of ripped jerseys during games to start the NBA season, Nike is working on a solution.

The company provided a statement about fixing the problem, per Darren Rovell of ESPN:

"We are very concerned to see any game day tear and are working to implement a solution that involves standardizing the embellishment process and enhancing the seam strength of game day jerseys. The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance and we are working with the NBA and teams to avoid this happening in the future."

Nike is in the first season of an eight-year, $1 billion deal to provide the jerseys for all teams, which they call "the most advanced uniforms in the history of the NBA."

The issue was on full display during the league's opening night, when LeBron James had his jersey torn late in the highly anticipated game against the Celtics:

There have been a few more examples of the jerseys completely falling apart:

Rovell noted at least five different players have had their uniforms torn during games already this season.

While the league isn't likely to go back to its Adidas jerseys after signing the new high-priced contract, the pressure is on Nike to rectify the situation as soon as possible.