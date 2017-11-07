Brett Hundley, Theo Riddick and More Fantasy Reaction from Lions vs. Packers

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford delivered in Monday night's 30-17 win over the Green Bay Packers, but beyond Stafford, fantasy football owners had little to rejoice about as Week 9 drew to a close.

Aaron Rodgers certainly cast a big shadow, as the Packers offense struggled mightily in his absence. Brett Hundley collected some fantasy points in garbage time, while Ty Montgomery couldn't find a groove.

On the other sideline, Theo Riddick benefited from the overall success of the Lions offense but failed to match the production of either Stafford or Marvin Jones, the latter of whom was among the top scorers at his position this week.

Below is an outlook for what Monday's game means for Hundley, Montgomery and Riddick.

Brett Hundley

The good news for Hundley is that his 245 passing yards doubled his overall output for the 2017 season. The bad news is he is without a passing touchdown in each of his two starts this year.

Hundley did rush for 22 yards and a touchdown, which salvaged an otherwise forgettable fantasy night.

Hundley's averaging 6.4 yards per pass attempt didn't go unnoticed by those on social media:

There wasn't much doubt about Hundley's fantasy value—or lack thereof—entering Monday night, but the Packers' defeat illustrated how much work he needs to become an NFL-caliber starting quarterback.

Yards per attempt may not be a scoring category in standard leagues, but it can be a telling stat for fantasy owners nonetheless. Without the ability to test opposing secondaries farther down the field, Hundley can't rely on the kind of deep passes that pad his overall production, thus limiting his fantasy ceiling.

Things may start clicking for Hundley later in the season. Until then, he should stay on the waiver wire.

Ty Montgomery

When Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone, the respective fantasy values for Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb sunk quickly. The impact Rodgers' injury would have on Montgomery was somewhat overlooked.

With Rodgers healthy, Montgomery was a solid receiving threat out of the backfield. That's no longer the case with Hundley under center. Montgomery ran for 33 yards on five carries and caught one pass for 18 yards on one target Monday night.

At the very least, Montgomery should be benched going forward, and the idea of dropping him altogether shouldn't be dismissed out of hand. This tweet from Yahoo Sports' Brad Evans represented how Aaron Jones is becoming the best fantasy option out of Green Bay's backfield:

A large chunk of Montgomery's overall fantasy value is tied to his receiving numbers; only once in his career has he run for more than 60 yards in a game. Replacing Rodgers with Hundley has diminished Montgomery's role in the passing game, casting serious doubt on whether he can turn things around this year.

Theo Riddick

Riddick's numbers don't exactly jump off the page. He ran for 11 yards on five carries and caught four passes for 62 yards. Riddick's receiving output is even worse when factoring in his 63-yard reception in the fourth quarter.

Much of the analysis about Montgomery applies to Riddick.

Riddick entered this season having rushed for 566 yards and averaged 3.5 yards per carry in his first four years in the league. In order to be a fantasy threat, he needs to be a steady presence in the passing game, and that hasn't been the case in 2017.

After Monday night, Riddick is averaging 3.1 receptions and 25.5 yards per game, both of which are his lowest since 2014.

At the very least, Riddick hasn't shown the kind of week-to-week consistency to warrant flex status, and going in a different direction at running back would be understandable for owners frustrated by his lackluster start.