LeBron James Posts Angry 'Arthur' Meme After Kyrie Irving, Celtics Beat Hawks

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is a master of passive aggression on social media, and the four-time NBA MVP was back at it again Monday night.

After Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics won their ninth straight game, James shared an Arthur meme on Instagram with the caption, "Mood...":

James caught the eye of teammate Isaiah Thomas (h/t The Vertical's Michael Lee):

The beauty of James' post is that it could be read to mean a variety of things.

The most logical conclusion is that James was watching Irving drop 35 points in a 110-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks, who beat the Cavs 117-115 on Sunday night.

Or maybe James is just venting broadly about Cleveland's sluggish start to the season. Sunday's loss dropped the Cavaliers to 4-6 so far, and the Cavs are allowing the most points per 100 possessions (111.7) in the NBA, per NBA.com.

The only sure thing is that plenty of NBA fans are going to play armchair psychologist to try and get inside LeBron's head and analyze what he was thinking.