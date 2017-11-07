Bold Predictions for Braun Strowman and WWE Raw Men's Survivor Series Team

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Survivor Series will be Braun Strowman's feeding time. The Monster Among Men will lead the way as the Raw men's team takes on the SmackDown squad at the Nov. 19 pay-per-view.

The red brand's general manager Kurt Angle named Strowman to his team first. Smart move. He's a game-changing colossus.

On Monday's Raw, Angle proved busy as he added Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and his long-lost son Jason Jordan to the crew.

Team Raw is now primed to pay back SmackDown for invading and attacking them two weeks ago. Drama and surprises are sure to unfold when the two sides collide.

During the upcoming traditional Survivor Series elimination match, fans are likely to see a mutiny, a scene of utter destruction and WWE's latest attempt to launch a new star.

Joe Walks Out

The Destroyer doesn't care about brand loyalty. He's a solitary predator. He's a selfish, vicious man focused on himself.

Credit: WWE.com

The chances that Joe abandons Team Raw at Survivor Series is high.

He'll be on the same squad as Strowman, a man he battled this summer as he looked to move into Universal Championship contention. And he'll be fighting alongside Balor, a man he feuded with NXT and tried to smash into the mat on Monday night.

If there is any bit of miscommunication between Joe and one of those men, it's easy to imagine him coldcocking someone and leaving the Raw team behind.

That would be an easy way to transition into another Balor vs. Joe rivalry or begin a story where Joe takes issues with Angle and vice versa.

Strowman Makes History

From overturning ambulances to surviving being crushed by a garbage truck, Strowman hasn't looked human with the way WWE has presented him. The titan is treated as special, as a destructive force like no other.

That is poised to continue at Survivor Series.

The Monster Among Men will lay out a good portion of Team SmackDown. Look for him to take down Shane McMahon, Bobby Roode and others en route to a record-tying performance.

Roman Reigns is tied for the most eliminations in a Survivor Series match with four, as WWE noted in a YouTube video. Strowman is poised to join him on that list. The company is going to want to continue its narrative of him being a cut above the competition.

Jordan Survives

Never mind the inconsistent responses to Jordan's solo run, WWE appears to be all in on him.

Survivor Series is a prime chance to help increase his stock of momentum. Expect the company to seize that.

After Strowman clears the path, Jordan is going to charge toward victory, being the one and only member of Team Raw left when he pins the last SmackDown foe.

Strowman's feud with Kane could cause him to lose as The Devil's Favorite Demon interferes. Jordan, meanwhile, would get the same treatment Randy Orton got early in his career, as the company pegs him to be the last man standing.

Jordan's family ties to Angle makes this far more possible. The GM's job is on the line. Who better to save him than his own son?

With this approach, WWE would make Strowman be the talk of the event, but Jordan would provide its lasting image, celebrating with his father after Raw prevails.