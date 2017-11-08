Latest NJPW, ROH and More Non-WWE Wrestling News and Buzz for Week of Nov 8

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

WWE may be the biggest wrestling company in the world, but this week, all eyes have been on the other brands in the industry.

With the card for New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 12 taking shape and Ring of Honor preparing for a massive tour of Florida, Texas and Oklahoma, the wrestling industry is red hot right now.

New Japan ran its Power Struggle event Sunday and nearly broke the internet thanks to the surprise appearance of Chris Jericho. In a video, the WWE legend challenged United States champion Kenny Omega to a match at NJPW's biggest show of the year in 2018 following his victory over Beretta.

Excitement isn't a strong enough word for Y2J's upcoming match against Omega.

There were also several other matches announced or hinted at for Wrestle Kingdom 12, including Cody vs. Kota Ibushi; IWGP intercontinental champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White; a Fatal-4 Way between Marty Scurll, Hiromu Takahashi, Kushida and Will Ospreay for the junior heavyweight title; and Roppongi 3K vs. The Young Bucks.

ROH is bringing several marquee shows to the south in the coming weeks. Some of the stars already signed to the events include Omega, Scurll, the Young Bucks, Dalton Castle, Kenny King, Cody and Jay Lethal.

On Sunday, Impact Wrestling held its Bound for Glory pay-per-view, and it was an event of mixed emotions. While the six-man X Division Championship match stole the show and the battle between Eli Drake and Johnny Impact was interesting, there were also several low points, including the return of Alberto El Patron.

For a company looking to turn the page on a rough recent history, Bound for Glory didn't live up to the hype.

Texas independent wrestling fans will be able to enjoy another WrestleCircus event coming in November, with top names already confirmed, including Matt Riddle, Zack Sabre Jr., Chelsea Green and Andrew Everett.

In other Indy wrestling news, CZW will be hosting Night of Infamy on November 11, which features marquee matches like Jimmy Jacobs vs. Sami Callihan and Shane Strickland vs. Joe Gacy for the CZW World Championship.

If you've grown disenchanted with the WWE product—you're not alone—there are ample options for wrestling products sure to entertain even the most fickle fans.

