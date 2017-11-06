Best and Worst Possible Outcomes for Pete Dunne on WWE's Raw Roster

Credit: WWE.com

On Monday's episode of Raw, British wrestling sensation and WWE United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne made his main roster debut with a victory over cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore.

While many wrestling fans fear Dunne could be pigeonholed in the cruiserweight division after his arrival on the main roster, the charismatic wrestler has the in-ring talent and character development to be a main event star.

Here are the best and worst outcomes for Dunne on the Raw roster.

Best

Many members of the WWE Universe have never seen Dunne perform, but they will quickly learn why he has been nicknamed The Bruiserweight. The best-case scenario is that he is added to the cruiserweight division and becomes a dominant force similar to Neville.

It is unclear when or if Neville will return to action, but Dunne is the perfect replacement for the foreseeable future. With a character that boasts a terrible attitude and a brutal in-ring style, he has the potential to be a cornerstone of the division for years to come.

There are many top faces who could work as viable challengers for Dunne, but with his aggressive demeanor and technical style, he is the perfect performer to ground the high-flyers in the cruiserweight division.

Eventually, Dunne will prove he's too good to be confined to a specific weight class and fight for a heavyweight championship for Raw or SmackDown Live.

Worst

Dunne has an abundance of talent and a built-in character that most believe should translate easily to the main roster. Unfortunately, WWE Creative has proved time and time again that it can screw up even the most common-sense booking.

There are many ways WWE could botch the booking of Dunne on the main roster, but the worst-case scenario is that it just doesn't view him as a priority. He should be treated like one of the top three stars in the division at all times, but there is a chance he could be just another name added for depth on 205 Live.

Dunne got a massive reaction from the WWE Universe Monday, but Raw was in Manchester, England, and the company could have been using his credibility to ensure the crowd would be into the show by showcasing a homegrown talent.

Both Triple H and William Regal have advocated for Dunne since he came to WWE, and until Vince McMahon and the shot-callers on the main roster are just as sold on his future, there is always a chance he is misused.

Most Likely

Now that we've heard the best and worst booking options, it's time to think about what will actually happen based on how WWE has handled similar situations. As much as Dunne belongs on the main roster, his appearance Monday could be a one-off event.

Dunne is still the United Kingdom champion and will likely continue to be used on NXT programming to defend the title. While it was an amazing moment seeing him make his debut, the reaction could have been all WWE was looking for with his appearance.

The most the WWE Universe will likely get after Monday's appearance is sporadic matches on 205 Live when Dunne is already on the road with the company. Dunne will still be defending his UK championship in NXT, but a run with the cruiserweight title may be a dream that doesn't come to fruition anytime soon.

Dunne unquestionably deserves to be a staple of the main roster, but the company's history of missing the boat on surefire stars is too obvious to ignore.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).