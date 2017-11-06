Byron Maxwell Rumors: Free-Agent CB Visited Falcons

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Free-agent cornerback Byron Maxwell visited with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, ESPN.com's Field Yates reported.

According to ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure, the Falcons didn't sign Maxwell on Monday but maintain a level of interest in the seven-year veteran.

Were Atlanta to sign Maxwell, it would be a reunion for him with Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who was the Seattle Seahawks' defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014, which were Maxwell's final two years with the team.

The Dolphins released Maxwell in October. According to the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero, Maxwell "played poorly while failing to play defenses called by the coaching staff," which led to him losing his starting spot. Salguero wrote that Maxwell was supposed to play press-man coverage in the Dolphins' Week 3 loss to the New York Jets, but he instead gave opposing receivers a wide berth at the line of scrimmage.

The fact the Falcons invited Maxwell in for a visit is an indicator of the state of affairs for Atlanta's secondary.

Although the Falcons are only allowing 207 passing yards per game (10th-best in the NFL), they rank 25th in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), according to Football Outsiders.

The Dolphins took a chance on Maxwell in the hope he could rediscover the level of performance he displayed in Seattle. That experiment was largely a failure.

Perhaps Quinn's previous experience with Maxwell could work in Atlanta's favor, should the Falcons sign the 29-year-old.