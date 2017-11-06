Matthew Stafford, Lions Breeze Past Overmatched Brett Hundley, Packers on MNF

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions handed the Green Bay Packers their third straight loss since Aaron Rodgers suffered a collarbone injury, snapping their own three-game losing streak in the process.

Matthew Stafford totaled 361 passing yards and two touchdowns to lead Detroit to a 30-17 win Monday night in Lambeau Field. It was just the team's second road win against the Packers in the last 26 tries since 1992, per Elias Sports.

Both teams are now 4-4 after the game, two games behind the 6-2 Minnesota Vikings for the NFC North lead.

The Packers couldn't get anything going offensively with Brett Hundley at the helm, who finished 26-of-38 for 245 yards, 63 of which came on the final drive down three possessions.

This was the second full game without Aaron Rodgers, and the All-Pro quarterback's absence was notable:

Hundley showed some flashes with his legs, but much of the passing attack featured short passes that didn't go anywhere. Even with a few sustained drives, the team only managed three points in the first half.

The offense finally came alive in the fourth quarter when a 46-yard catch-and-run by Randall Cobb helped lead to the team's first score. A Hundley quarterback sneak and the ensuing extra point cut the lead to 20-10.

However, Detroit responded with a four-play, 75-yard drive that expanded the lead to 17 and effectively ended any hope the home team had of a comeback.

While the Packers' struggles on offense were understandable, the defense didn't have any excuses as the Lions moved the ball up and down the field with ease Monday, ending the night with zero punts.

Stafford was as efficient as ever, completing 26 of his 33 attempts for a quarterback rating of 132.4. While his numbers were solid, his impressive accuracy went beyond the box score:

He put it in a perfect location for Marvin Jones Jr. to make a play on two different touchdowns in the game:

Jones finished with seven receptions for 107 yards, while Golden Tate added 113 yards on seven catches.

Ameer Abdullah had an easy path for the team's other score:

Stafford put himself in the record books with his 200th career passing touchdown, which came in the first quarter:

He is the first Lions player ever to reach this milestone.

There are still question marks about Detroit's red-zone offense, especially on short yardage with the team once again failing to score a touchdown with three plays from the 1-yard line. However, 417 yards of total offense against a tough defense showed what the unit can do at its best.

The schedule gets easier for the Lions in the near future, as they will have a home game against the winless Cleveland Browns in Week 10. The Packers will have another divisional matchup next week while going on the road to take on the Chicago Bears.