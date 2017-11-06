Brian Cashman Explains Why Yankees Parted Ways with Joe Girardi After 10 Seasons

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman pointed to lackluster "connectivity and communication" as the primary reason the team parted ways with manager Joe Girardi.

Andrew Marchand of ESPN.com noted the comments came Monday when Cashman was on a conference call with New York reporters. The general manager suggested the communication issues with the clubhouse were important, considering the Bronx Bombers appear to be in the early stages of a successful run with young players such as Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez.

Even though he pointed to communication problems with the players, Cashman stressed he had a positive relationship with Girardi and deemed him an "exceptional manager."

The results on the field bore that sentiment out, as Girardi wasted little time finding success when the Yankees hired him before the 2008 season. New York went 89-73 in his first year and then won the World Series in his second, finishing with a 103-59 record.

The 2009 championship started a stretch of four straight postseason appearances.

While the Yankees didn't make the playoffs in 2013, 2014 or 2016, they finished with a winning record in each of Girardi's 10 seasons as manager and came within one victory of the World Series this year. They lost to the eventual champion Houston Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

For his part, Girardi appeared on WFAN and said he thought his relationship with the players "was really good," via Marchand.

Marchand noted Cashman doesn't have an official timetable for finding the next manager. Whoever it is will be at the helm of a talented group of youngsters looking to build on 2017's success and bring the Yankees their 28th World Series championship.