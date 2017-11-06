Nick Young Says He's Received Reality TV Show Offers, Wants 'Kardashian Prices'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors swingman Nick Young is looking for "Kardashian prices" if he is going to become involved in reality television.

On Monday, TMZ Sports noted Swaggy P said he has "gotten a bunch of offers" for a reality program. However, he explained, "I gotta get the best offers … gotta take my talents to the best place."

Young is no stranger to the paparazzi considering he used to date rapper Iggy Azalea, but he may be overestimating his potential with his "Kardashian prices" comment. According to TMZ, the reality star family recently re-signed with the E! Network for five years and $150 million at a head-turning $30 million a season.

For now, he will likely keep his attention on basketball as he looks to help lead the Warriors to their third championship in four years and fourth straight trip to the NBA Finals.

He is averaging 5.2 points a night through his first nine games of the season, often overshadowed in an offense featuring extensive firepower with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

However, Young is playing his role effectively and stretching opposing defenses with a shooting clip of 40.6 percent from three-point range.