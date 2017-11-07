Bruins vs. Rangers: Full Preview, Live Stream, TV Info, Time, More

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Boston Bruins will travel to face the New York Rangers on Wednesday night, a matchup between two teams that haven't exactly gotten off to a torrid start this season.

Below, we'll break down the matchup and provide all of the viewing details for Wednesday's contest.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City

Watch: NBCSN

Streaming: NBC Sports Live

Preview

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Bruins' 1-2-1 record on the road this season doesn't bode particularly well for Wednesday night's matchup. The Rangers haven't been perfect at Madison Square Garden either, however.

For Boston, the main area of concern has been the offense, with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak providing the majority of the team's firepower. The power play has been fantastic and the goalkeeping has been average, with Anton Khudobin in particular (3-0-1, 2.52 GAA, .926 save percentage) playing well to start the season, though Tuukka Rask remains the top option between the pipes.

Overcoming injuries has become a storyline of the season, with David Krejci and David Backes on injured reserve, center Ryan Spooner still recovering from a groin injury and Marchand missing Monday night's contest against the Minnesota Wild.

The injuries to Krejci and Marchand, in particular, have threatened to derail an already stalling offense, but Bruins head coach David Cassidy isn't underestimating the loss of Backes, either.

"I'm not blaming it on young guys, but we have a young, inexperienced group to a certain extent, so I think some of these games, they wait to see what happens instead of initiating," Cassidy said on Monday, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald. "Teams are going to come at you and you have to dig in early...Backes makes a big difference there. He calms some people down. He pushes back against a bigger team."

In New York, meanwhile, the team's blue line and goalkeeping have been a concern, with 35-year-old Henrik Lundqvist struggling early in the season. The defensemen have yet to jell, though New York has begun to turn things around this season after a shocking 1-5-2 start.

"Step by step, we're getting there," Lundqvist said before Monday night's 5-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, per Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com. "Every year, it's a process to get everybody on the same page to do what we need to do as a group and personally. You need a lot from everyone all over the ice."

Neither the Rangers or Bruins have had an optimal start to the season. For the Rangers, it's been a matter of finding their chemistry and playing up to their potential. The Bruins, meanwhile, are left to recover from a slew of injuries that have left their attack a bit more toothless than anticipated.

The Rangers, to their credit, have been trending upwards. Look for them to earn the win at home.

Prediction: Rangers win, 2-1